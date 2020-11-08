Coronavirus: Latest community case visited restaurants in Auckland Airport and Wellington

The latest case of Covid-19 detected in the community visited a number of venues in Auckland and Wellington, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday afternoon.

The case, a close contact of an Auckland quarantine worker, was one of six reported on Sunday. The other five are in managed isolation.

The person was at Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal between 5.30pm and 7.45pm on Thursday, visiting Avis car rental, Orleans Chicken & Waffles, The Gypsy Moth and Hudsons while there.

They also went to Little Penang in Wellington between 1.15pm and 3.45pm on Friday.

Push alerts will be sent via the Covid Tracer App to people who checked in to these locations, the ministry said.

Anyone who was in the same place at the same time will be considered a casual contact with a low risk of exposure. Close contacts have been contacted directly.

FIRST UP/RNZ Two workers at the Sudima managed isolation facility in Christchurch have now tested positive for Covid-19.

The ministry said the sixth case announced on Sunday was a close contact of a new community case that was reported on Friday.

Friday's case was a Defence Force service person who had been working at the Jet Park quarantine hotel in South Auckland. He was now in isolation at a quarantine facility.

On Saturday, 25 close contacts of the worker were identified and tested.

One of those, a Defence Force civilian employee, had returned a positive test.

The ministry said that employee did not work at the Jet Park facility, but had a work-related meeting with the first case on Wednesday, November 4, before flying back home to Wellington on Thursday night.

Fellow attendees of that meeting had been identified and were now isolating. Those seated near to the positive case, on Air New Zealand flight NZ457, were also being contacted and asked to be tested.

The case was seated in row 23 of that flight.

“As an added precaution, we are also asking the households of these flight close contacts to isolate until advised that their flight close contact has had a negative test. These households are regarded as second-order contacts.”

“Anyone else who was on the flight and is concerned about their health can call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.”

The most recent community case was now in the Mercure Wellington quarantine facility. Five household contacts were also in self-isolation and were being tested.

A ministry spokeswoman said the person developed mild symptoms late on Friday.

Ross Giblin A new Covid-19 case announced on Sunday travelled on Air New Zealand flight 457 on Thursday night. The Defence Force employee was seated in row 23.

“Auckland Regional Public Health and Regional Public Health in Wellington will continue to work with [the person] to trace other meeting attendees, and movements following their meeting with [the first new community case].

“Relevant locations of interest, including any businesses, will be contacted and publicly advised as they become available. Close contacts will be contacted directly."

Meanwhile, genome testing from the person announced as testing positive on Friday had shown a link to cases previously identified within the Jet Park facility.

” This can give us confidence that we will be able to identify how transmission may have come about. We are already actively working to track this.

“At this point, there is nothing to suggest there is any wider risk in the Auckland or Wellington regions.”

They said anyone concerned about their health should call Healthline.

Testing was available throughout Auckland.

In wellington, testing was available at the following CBACs: 196 Taranaki Street, Wellington Central; 178 Bedford Street, Cannons Creek Porirua; and the Lower Hutt Central CBAC. You can also make appointments to be tested at Team Medical, 1 Coastlands Parade, Paraparaumu.

“Hours have been extended for this afternoon at the Porirua site. Please contact Healthline for any information and advice around the Wellington sites. They will direct you to the correct phone number to book a test.”

Defence Force asks 1300 staff to work from home

The Defence Force has closed their Wellington headquarters, Defence House, where about 1300 NZDF personnel work, for a deep clean following the announcement that two of their staff had tested positive to Covid-19.

“All staff would be working from home until further notice,” Vice Chief of Defence Force Air Vice-Marshal (AVM) Tony Davies said in a statement on Sunday.

Other organisations, based in Defence House, were being advised and their staff would also be working from home,” he said.

Davies said one civilian and one military staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

The civilian was based in NZDF headquarters Defence House in Wellington.

Meanwhile, he said the serviceperson had provided an excellent account of his movements in order to enable a rapid and thorough contact-tracing process.

“We take the health and safety of our military personnel and civilian employees very seriously, and we will be doing everything we can to keep people informed and manage the situation.

“We are also in contact with the Ministry of Health, and are abiding by their protocols.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our people and their families and whanau safe while we undertake these important roles that directly contribute to the protection and security of New Zealand and New Zealanders.”

Five new cases in managed isolation

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Five new cases of Covid-19 announced on Sunday are in Auckland’s quarantine facility.

Five of the country's newest cases of Covid-19 were detected in Auckland quarantine facilities.

One case, who arrived from Italy via Hawaii on November 3, tested positive at around day 3 routine testing.

Two cases, who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on November 3, tested positive at around day 3 routine testing. They had not been travelling together.

Another case arrived from Romania, via Doha and Australia, on November 3. They tested positive at around day 3 routine testing.

The final case in managed isolation arrived from Germany, via the United Arab Emirates, on November 5 and was taken directly to the quarantine facility after appearing symptomatic.

The ministry said the total number of confirmed cases was now 1,626.

“Yesterday our laboratories completed 4,116 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,136,936.”

Plea for Covid Tracer App use

KEVIN STENT Ministry of Health urges more people to use Covid tracer app after two new community cases.

Friday night's case earlier prompted the ministry to issue a plea for people to use the Covid tracer app more after a low number of people were notified about being in same location as the infected quarantine worker.

The worker visited two central Auckland businesses while infectious, Mezze Bar and Liquor.com, in central Auckland. Both businesses closed for deep cleans following the news and had now re-opened.

However, the ministry said fewer than 20 people who had been in the same location as the infected person received an alert from the tracer app, which reinforced the need for people use it.

“This case once again reinforces the importance of everyone who is able to use the app to keep a record of where they have been - it allows our contact tracing team to quickly notify you if you may have been exposed to this virus, and allows you to take immediate action to protect yourself, your whānau, and your community.”

There are now 2,344,300 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 109,345,126 poster scans and users have created a total of 4,547,788 manual diary entries.

” We want to reinforce the importance of everyone who is able to use the app to keep a record of where they’ve been.”