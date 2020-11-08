Coronavirus: Latest Covid-19 numbers to be released by Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health is set to announce the latest Covid-19 number at 1pm.

The Ministry of Health will announce at 1pm if there are any new cases of Covid-19 following news on Friday of a new community case in Auckland.

The ministry announced on Friday night that there was a new case in the community after a quarantine worker tested positive to Covid-19.

The person, who worked at the Jet Park quarantine hotel in South Auckland, was now in isolation at a quarantine facility.

On Saturday, 25 close contacts of the worker had been identified. All had been contacted, isolated, and were being tested, a ministry spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland bar visited by infectious case 'a little quieter' than usual

* Covid-19: 'Low risk' for casual contacts of Auckland's new community case

* Covid-19: Fewer than 20 people got tracer app alert about new Auckland community case



FIRST UP/RNZ Two workers at the Sudima managed isolation facility in Christchurch have now tested positive for Covid-19.

As of Saturday afternoon, six had returned a negative test result and the remaining test results were pending.

The case prompted the ministry to issue a plea for people to use the Covid tracer app more after a low number of people were notified about being in same location as the infected quarantine worker.

The worker visited two central Auckland businesses while infectious, Mezze Bar and Liquor.com, in central Auckland. Both businesses closed for deep cleans following the news and had now re-opened.

However, the ministry said fewer than 20 people who had been in the same location as the infected person received an alert from the tracer app, which reinforced the need for people use it.

“This case once again reinforces the importance of everyone who is able to use the app to keep a record of where they have been - it allows our contact tracing team to quickly notify you if you may have been exposed to this virus, and allows you to take immediate action to protect yourself, your whānau, and your community.”

More soon