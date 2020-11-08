Covid-19: Four Russian and Ukrainian fishermen still in quarantine

All but four fishermen isolating at the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel have been released.

Four Russian and Ukrainian fishermen isolating at a Christchurch Hotel have had their release once again delayed.

The 235 men had been exclusively isolating in the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel, with 31 becoming infected with Covid-19.

They were initially expected to leave on Tuesday, but their stay was extended because two health workers at the facility’s quarantine wing caught the virus despite wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said 230 of the fishermen left the Sudima facility on Saturday. Of the remaining five, one was required to further isolate.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said on Sunday, one of the fishermen had met all the criteria for release and would be released on Sunday afternoon.

She said if all the mariners passed their health checks, one would be released on Monday afternoon, two on Tuesday and the last on Wednesday.

It was not yet known when exactly the two health workers caught the virus. Genome sequencing results from the first health worker found an exact match for five of the mariners.

Widespread testing at the Sudima and close contacts of the two health workers has since taken place.

Staff working at the hotel since October 23 had also been tested, with all 193 returning negative results.

All the first health worker’s close contacts had returned a negative result and all results received from the second worker’s close contacts were negative.

On Saturday, a Ministry of Health media release confirmed genome sequencing results for the second care worker also showed clear links to the mariners but their genome was different from the first case.

Both cases had lineages of the virus not previously seen in the community in New Zealand.

A second group was also expected to isolate in the Sudima.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield earlier said they would not enter the country until the first group had been cleared and a deep clean of the facility had taken place.