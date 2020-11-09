Coronavirus: Contact of Covid-19 case who attended Kāwhia community meeting reportedly tests negative

Dr Ashley Bloomfield updates the country on the latest Covid-19 cases.

The contact of a positive Covid-19 case who attended a community meeting in Kāwhia has reportedly tested negative for the virus.

A post on Ōtorohanga College Facebook page said the contacts to the positive Covid case had all come back negative.

“Apologies for the disruption and concern, however it is always best to be too cautious, rather than not careful enough.”

Ōtorohanga College hostel will re-open tomorrow, the post said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Many of the students at the Ōtorohanga College hostel come from Kāwhia, pictured, and Taharoa on Waikato’s west coast.

Waikato DHB could not yet confirm the test results to Stuff.

Earlier today, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed a person on the same flight as the positive Covid-19 case travelling from Auckland to Wellington on November 5 attended a community meeting in Kāwhia.

That was the Taharoa C annual meeting in Kāwhia on Saturday November 7.

The person was considered a casual contact as they were not seated near the positive Covid-19 case on the flight, Bloomfield said.

He said those who attended the Taharoa C meeting should monitor their health and get tested if they developed symptoms.

A Waikato District Health Board spokesperson said Ōtorohanga College students also attended the meeting but the risk was low.

“Based on current information, the students would be considered casual contacts of someone who was also a casual contact, so the DHB’s public health team has advised the school it may continue to operate as normal at this time.”

Principal Traci Liddall told Stuff the school’s hostel was closed on Monday as a precaution.

“Because it is a small community, there is a good chance of a second- or third-hand contact.

“We are asking everyone who has had contact with anybody at the meeting to urgently get Covid tested and isolate until you get a negative test,” Liddall said.

Ōtorohanga College hostel has about 40 students, most who come from Kāwhia and Taharoa.

A statement from the Taharoa C Incorporation said all meeting attendees signed a register before the meeting.

“The incorporation advises all annual meeting attendees to be cautious and keep track of their movements pending the Covid test result.”