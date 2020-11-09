Coronavirus: Contact of Covid-19 case who attended Kāwhia community meeting tests negative

The contact of a positive Covid-19 case who attended a community meeting in Kāwhia has tested negative for the virus.

A Waikato District Health Board spokesperson confirmed the person tested negative on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed a person on the same flight as the positive Covid-19 case, travelling from Auckland to Wellington on November 5, attended a community meeting in Kāwhia.

That was the Taharoa C annual meeting in Kāwhia on Saturday November 7, and people associated with Ōtorohanga College attended.

The person was considered a casual contact to the positive Covid-19 case as they were not seated near them on the flight, Bloomfield said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Many of the students at the Ōtorohanga College hostel come from Kāwhia, pictured, and Taharoa on Waikato’s west coast.

He said those who attended the Taharoa C meeting should monitor their health and get tested if they developed symptoms.

A Waikato District Health Board spokesperson said the risk to Ōtorohanga College students was low.

“Based on current information, the students would be considered casual contacts of someone who was also a casual contact, so the DHB’s public health team has advised the school it may continue to operate as normal at this time.”

Principal Traci Liddall told Stuff the school’s hostel was closed on Monday as a precaution.

“Because it is a small community, there is a good chance of a second- or third-hand contact.

“We are asking everyone who has had contact with anybody at the meeting to urgently get Covid tested and isolate until you get a negative test,” Liddall said.

A post on the school's Facebook page on Monday afternoon advised the school hostel would reopen on Tuesday.

“Apologies for the disruption and concern, however it is always best to be too cautious, rather than not careful enough,” the post said.

Ōtorohanga College hostel has about 40 students, most of whom come from Kāwhia and Taharoa.

Taharoa C Block Incorporation chair Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr said about 128 people attended the meeting on Saturday from around the North Island.

“Personally I am relieved there is a negative test result and I am relieved for the other people at the meeting as well.”

All meeting attendees signed a register before attending the meeting and the Covid-19 tracing barcode was in place, Barclay-Kerr said.

“From our point of view it was best to be in a precautionary state of mind.”