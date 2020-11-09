Coronavirus: Contact of positive Covid-19 case attended community meeting in Kāwhia

The device has been rolled out in Rotorua to find out if it’s more effective than the current system.

Ōtorohanga College hostel has temporarily closed after a contact of a recent positive Covid-19 case attended a community meeting in Kāwhia.

The school had been informed that a contact of the Covid-19 case on the flight to Wellington attended the community meeting, Ōtorohanga principal Traci Liddall said.

The hostel would temporarily close as a precaution, Liddall said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Many of the students at the Otorohanga College hostel come from Kawhia, pictured, and Taharoa on Waikato’s west coast.

Liddall wasn’t aware of any hostel student attending the meeting, but there was a good chance family members had.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Aus needs clearer rules before quarantine-free travel, Jacinda Ardern says

* Coronavirus: Latest community case visited restaurants in Auckland Airport and Wellington

* Qantas to shut airport service desks, force customers onto self-service



“Because it's a small community, there's a good chance of a second or third hand contact.”

Ōtorohanga College hostel has about 40 students, most who come from Kāwhia and Taharoa.

“We are asking everyone who has had contact with anybody at the meeting to urgently get Covid tested and isolate until you get a negative test," Liddall said.

The hostel would be closed until the school could ensure it was safe to reopen, Liddall said.

More to come.