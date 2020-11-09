Wellington schools 'very low risk' after link to Covid-19 November cluster, says Bloomfield

Pupils at two Wellington schools are considered to be at “very low risk” of Covid-19, after two students were linked to November’s cluster, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

A pupil at Boulcott Primary and a pupil at Hutt Intermediate, both in Lower Hutt, are household contacts of the second Defence Force worker to test positive for the virus, but they have both returned negative Covid-19 results.

Students and staff at the schools need to keep an eye out for symptoms, but are considered to be at low risk of the virus, Bloomfield said during Monday’s briefing.

“Students and staff at the schools do not need to be tested or to self-isolate,” he said.

John Nicholson/Stuff Boulcott Primary is considered at very low risk of Covid-19 after a student was linked to a new Covid19 cluster.

“They will just be asked to keep an eye on symptoms, be tested if they develop symptoms. But they are considered to be very low risk given that both students have already returned a negative test result.”

Boulcott Primary principal, Stu Davenport, said he was contacted by the Ministry of Health on Sunday evening.

He said it was “business as usual” at the school, and was pleased with the prompt response from the ministry.

JARED NICOLL/Stuff Hutt Intermediate School is considered at very low risk of Covid-19.

Parents had been given a letter advising that they don’t need to be tested or self-isolate.

The Defence Force worker, called case B, had their positive result announced on Sunday.

They are a close contact of case A, a worker at an Auckland quarantine facility who caught the virus at work.

Case B had over 50 close contacts, and of those 32 have returned a negative test result.

Three of these were household contacts, including the students, who had returned negative test results.

Investigations are ongoing as to the source of the infection, Bloomfield said.

Meanwhile, four new cases of the virus were detected in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, and there were no new cases in the community.