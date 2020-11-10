Covid-19: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine 'a path out' for New Zealand

News of a Covid-19 vaccine in trials being 90 per cent effective has the scientific community feeling cautiously optimistic. (Photo courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

A promising Covid-19 vaccine is part of “a path out" of the restrictions coronavirus has imposed, New Zealand experts say.

However, keeping it at freezing temperatures will be one of the challenges as it’s rolled out.

Early data from Pfizer and BioNTech suggests their vaccine could be 90 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19.

New Zealand has signed up for enough doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for 750,000 people, and the Government said it could be used here from the first quarter of 2021, all going to plan.

The two-dose vaccine must be kept at -80 degrees Celsius, and the Government has said it is looking into available cool-chain storage technology.

That makes it quite different from most vaccines, which can be stored at domestic fridge temperature.

"Normally you don't freeze vaccines, so this is a complete flip," says vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris, a University of Auckland associate professor.

“You need a whole lot of -80 freezers that you can keep it stored in until just before you need it,” University of Auckland Associate Professor and vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said.

"Normally you don't freeze vaccines, so this is a complete flip. And not only frozen but super-duper frozen.”

“You've got a few days, you don't have to take it directly out of one of these freezers just before you use it.”

It will take some tight organisation but it's doable, she said.

There are still plenty of questions to be answered, Petousis-Harris said, but Pfizer’s news shows an effective vaccine is possible.

"It's sort of a path out of this.”

There are a lot of people to vaccinate though, and Covid precautions won't disappear overnight.

SUPPLIED “I think there are enough people out there who really want to get their lives back,” Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa NZ director Professor Graham Le Gros said. He's pictured in his lab at the Malaghan Institute.

While the temperature requirements are a fish-hook, the vaccine is seen as part of the road back to normality.

The clinical results are “really more than we could have hoped for” so early in its development, immunologist and Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa NZ director Professor Graham Le Gros said.

Once rolled out, it could eventually replace border control.

Asked whether incentives to entice people to get the vaccine might be considered, Le Gros said not getting the virus was already a huge incentive.

“You can travel and do things and be risk free," he said. “I think there are enough people out there who really want to get their lives back. Healthcare workers, people who are working with sick people they need to have access to the vaccine. People working at the borders.”

And while some people may want a vaccine tested in a million people before they’ll agree, that doesn't exist for Covid and we'll have to be a bit brave, he said.

Bringing in a mix of vaccines is a good idea, because we won't know which is best for our context for five to ten years.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Government has set aside $66.3 millionfor a COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, a statement from Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said.

The Government has said the Pfizer vaccine could be used here from the first quarter of 2021, provided it successfully gets through its clinical trials and is approved by Medsafe.

The vaccine has two doses which are delivered 21 days apart, and it's not yet known if boosters will be required.

The Government has set aside $66.3 million to launch a Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as soon as a safe, effective vaccine, is available, a statement from Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said.

Three broad groups are being considered as potential priorities by the Government.

They are people at risk of spreading Covid-19, those at risk of catching it, and those who risk “increased morbidity and mortality” linked with the virus.

However, that will depend on the features of available vaccines and what supply is like, a statement said.

“Ensuring equity of outcomes is a key measure of success, including protection for Māori, Pacific peoples and our most vulnerable population groups, such as older people, disabled people, health workers, essential workers and border staff.

SUPPLIED/Marlborough Express Immunisation will be staged - not everyone will be able to get the vaccine at once, immunisation expert Dr Nikki Turner said.

We can expect several Covid vaccines to end up being used in Aotearoa - and more announcements before the month is out.

A taskforce is negotiating with other pharmaceutical companies, a Government statement said.

“It's likely to be a staged process," University of Auckland Immunisation Advisory Centre director Dr Nikki Turner said. “We're not going to be vaccinating the entire New Zealand population all at once.”

Those on the front line - border and healthcare workers - are likely to be first priority, she said.

We’re still waiting for results from the trials or other potential vaccines, and information like how they need to be stored and delivered, and who they're most effective for, Turner said.

“I think it's most likely that ... the first vaccines we'll take are those that we know are effective and we can get enough doses.”

Over time, with more information, we may be able to choose what's most suitable for certain situations.

On the Pfizer vaccine front, Turner said it was “incredibly positive news” - early days, but promising.

We haven't seen the full scientific data yet and questions remain, such as whether the 90 per cent effectiveness carries across age groups and how long the vaccine's protection will last.

New Zealand's medicine regulator, Medsafe, will have a crucial role and is already watching the results of the trial as it progresses, Turner said.

"They do look at what the other international licensing bodies say, but they do their own review as well. ... New Zealand would not accept a vaccine without Medsafe having a proper scientific review of the clinical trial data.”