Covid-19: Wellington family upset after health authorities give mixed messages over need to isolate

A Wellington mother is “disappointed and concerned” after health authorities told her husband he was both a close and casual contact of a Covid-19 case in one day.

Health authorities initially told Nicki Clark’s husband, who works as a chef, he was a casual contact of case B after they sat on the same row on a plane.

“We were told you don’t need to do anything, just keep an eye out for symptoms,” she said.

But Clark wasn’t sure if this meant her husband could go back to work, so they called health authorities.

supplied Nicki Clark, pictured with her children, was disappointed health authorities gave them mixed messages about isolating.

They were then told he was a close contact and would need to isolate for 14 days, but the family didn’t need to isolate.

“I was completely shocked, I didn’t tell my kids as I didn't want to panic them.”

But later, Ministry of Health advice published on Stuff said households of flight close contacts should also isolate until the close contact had returned a negative test result.

Clark called Healthline again where she was told the original advice - that the family did not need to isolate – was correct.

Several phone calls later, the advice changed: he was a casual contact.

“My husband got a call from Healthline saying sorry for the mistake, and then we got another call back saying sorry you are not a close contact at all because seat ‘f’ is not two seats in either direction, even though it’s the same row.”

Clark’s husband was still in isolation, and she was keeping her kids home from school.

He had returned a negative Covid-19 test, but Clark wanted to be cautious.

Clark had to call her children’s teachers to keep them abreast of the changes.

The family had had a busy weekend, attending a concert and a restaurant, before the first call from the Ministry of Health.

“It’s all about the mismanagement and miscommunication,” she said.

“It was seriously stressful and affected everybody. I am just really disappointed and concerned I was given all this different information. “I am not going to stand for it. It’s not OK.”

The Ministry of Health has been contacted for comment.