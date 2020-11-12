Covid-19: New Zealand has four alert levels, here's how they work

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland will be moving to Level 3 at midnight and the rest of the country to Level 2.

The Government has a four-level alert system for dealing with Covid-19, with the aim of managing and minimising the risk of the disease in New Zealand.

Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Sunday, for 72 hours. The rest of the country will move to alert level 2 for the same period.

So what do the different alert levels mean?

Under alert level 1, Covid-19 is considered to be contained in New Zealand. The main limit on the lives of people who do not have the disease is tight border security measures, restricting the number of people coming into the country and making overseas travel unattractive for most.

The alert level rules escalate from there. Here is a rundown of the key points of each alert level. More details can be found at the Government’s Unite against Covid-19 website:

Chris McKeen/Stuff A Covid-19 testing station has re-commenced testing at the Ōtara Town Centre following the discovery of three new community cases in South Auckland.

Alert level 2:

.• People can socialise in groups of up to 100, go shopping, or travel domestically, if following public health guidance.

• Businesses can open to the public if following public health guidance including physical distancing and record keeping. Alternative ways of working encouraged where possible.

• Hospitality businesses must keep groups of customers separated, seated, and served by a single person. Maximum of 100 people at a time.

• Sport and recreation activities are allowed, subject to conditions on gatherings, record keeping, and – where practical – physical distancing.

• Public venues such as museums, libraries and pools can open if they comply with public health measures and ensure 1 metre physical distancing and record keeping.

• Event facilities, including cinemas, stadiums, concert venues and casinos can have more than 100 people at a time, provided that there are no more than 100 in a defined space, and the groups do not mix.

• It is safe to send children to schools, early learning services and tertiary education.

• Face coverings required for most on public transport and aircraft (but not inter-island ferries).

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland’s empty motorways after the country went into a level 4 lockdown in late March, 2020.

Alert level 3:

• People instructed to stay home in their bubble other than for essential personal movement – including to go to work, school if they have to, or for local recreation.

• People must stay within their immediate household bubble, but can expand this to reconnect with close family / whānau, or bring in caregivers, or support isolated people. This extended bubble should remain exclusive.

• Schools (years 1 to 10) and Early Childhood Education centres can safely open, but will have limited capacity. Children should learn at home if possible.

• People must work from home unless that is not possible.

• Businesses cannot offer services that involve close personal contact, unless it is a supermarket, pharmacy, petrol station or hardware store providing goods to trade customers, or it is an emergency or critical situation.

• Other businesses can open premises, but cannot physically interact with customers.

• Low risk local recreation activities are allowed.

• Public venues are closed (e.g. libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds, markets).

Alert level 4:

• Sustained and intensive community transmission is occurring.

• Widespread outbreaks.

• People instructed to stay at home in their bubble other than for essential personal movement.

• Safe recreational activity is allowed in local area.

• Travel is severely limited.

• All gatherings cancelled and all public venues closed.

• Businesses closed except for essential services (e.g. supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics, petrol stations) and lifeline utilities.

• Educational facilities closed.