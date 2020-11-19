Government agrees to buy 5 million Covid-19 vaccines for 2021 and 2022, once it passes testing

Senior medical officer Richard Chen and his colleagues at the Jet Park quarantine facility have helped nearly every case of Covid-19 from the Auckland August cluster (first published October 2020).

As many as five million people could have their Covid-19 jab by 2022, if the vaccine passes safety tests.

The Government has agreed to purchase a single-dose vaccine from Janssen Pharmaceutica once it finishes clinical trials and passes regulatory approvals. It is the latest announcement of agreements for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines, if they are proved to be safe and effective.

It would see up to two million doses delivered from July next year with a further three million to be delivered through 2022. It would be a single-dose vaccine which is compatible with New Zealand’s distribution system, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said.

“It is an initial agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, and we expect a formal advance purchase agreement to be finalised in coming weeks,” she said.

“A key point of difference for the Janssen vaccine is that it’s likely to be a single-dose vaccine and is compatible with standard vaccine distribution channels, so it may potentially be more efficient to administer.”

Those at risk of catching and spreading Covid-19 will be first in line for the vaccine, followed by those who are more likely to die from it.

That will include people in high-risk jobs, such as the health workforce, older people, disabled people, Māori and Pasifika, and people with multiple health problems.

Woods had confidence in Janssen Pharmaceutica’s ability to produce a vaccine because it, along with parent company Johnson & Johnson, had a strong track record of producing safe and effective pharmaceutical products.

“This gives us confidence in their ability to develop, manufacture and deliver a safe and effective vaccine.”

The Government has already agreed to buy 1.5 million doses – enough for 750,000 people – from Pfizer and BioNTech, with further agreements on the cards.

“The Covid-19 Vaccine Strategy Taskforce is working to ensure that additional agreements are in place to complete the vaccine portfolio,” Woods said.

“Our main priority is to make sure New Zealand and our Pacific neighbours have access to safe and effective vaccines.”

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept at -70 degree Celsius, could be rolled out in NZ by early 2021.

The Government was investigating the cool-chain storage technology available for this vaccine, while New Zealand is one of only a handful of countries in an advanced arrangement with Pfizer.

Woods has said she would push for more doses.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins explained officials are working hard to ensure New Zealand receives a good supply of vaccines and is able to effectively distribute them.

At the moment, the government isn’t looking at a user-pays model, but priorities may be given to certain groups based on science and risk-based assessments. “Until we know which vaccines are coming to market first and which ones we’re going to get first, we can’t finalise those decisions,” he told RNZ’s Morning Report.

There is a possibility that New Zealand may not be able to secure enough of a single vaccine, so several might be introduced to the market. “We’re likely to end up with a portfolio of vaccines in the first instance.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told The AM Show on Thursday an effective vaccine will be important for life to return to normal. “Covid is with us to stay.”

University of Otago clinical microbiologist and infectious disease physician Professor David Murdoch said the early analysis of the Pfizer data was encouraging and the vaccine’s claimed efficacy was “higher than many would have anticipated”.