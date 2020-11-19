Samoa's first Covid-19 case arrived on repatriation flight from Auckland

Samoan PM, Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi, speaks at a press conference on Thursday, after the country recorded its first case of Covid-19.

Samoa’s first case of Covid-19 arrived into Apia on a repatriation flight from Auckland last Friday, local media report.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, who wore a mask during a live address to the nation on Thursday, said the man – who works as a sailor – wasn’t showing any symptoms.

The sailor returned a positive test in a quarantine facility on Wednesday night, but a second confirmatory test came back negative on Thursday.

The patient is now in an isolation ward at Tupua Tamasese Motootua Hospital in Apia.

It was unclear whether the sailor had spent time in Auckland before boarding the flight to Samoa, or whether he used Auckland Airport as a transit point.

The Prime Minister was now calling for calm, with Cabinet set to meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss further safety measures.

Repatriation flights for returning Samoan residents are operated by Air New Zealand on behalf of the Samoan Government.

The airline has been approached for comment.

The Samoa High Commission in Wellington was aware of media reports around the case, but was still awaiting further details to arrive from the Samoan Government.

