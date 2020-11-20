After six Covid tests and 43 days at sea, Russian crew ready to take Kiwis cruising

The Spirit of Enderby/Professor Khromov will take passengers to remote parts of New Zealand.

After 43 days at sea, a Russian passenger ship arrived in New Zealand ahead of a unique tourist cruise to some of the country's most remote places. Reporter LEE KENNY meets the crew.

Aleksandr Pruss has said goodbye to his family many times during his 40 years at sea.

But since he left Russia in mid-October, both his wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are both well, having only had mild symptoms, but it was a reminder of how different things are now.

Pruss is captain of the Spirit of Enderby/Professor Khromov, a 72-metre passenger shipcurrently docked in Lyttelton Port.

Stuff met Pruss at the Wunderbar a few days after they arrived, with Dmitry Medvedev, his chief mate, also in tow.

The pair were keen to try a local beer and the bar manager poured them each a pint of Cassels.

Lee Kenny/Stuff Aleksandr Pruss, captain of Spirit of Enderby/Professor Khromov and chief mate Dmitry Medvedev.

Pruss lives near Sochi but joined the vessel in Vladivostok, almost 10,000 kilometres away.

Once there, he and his 22-strong crew spent two weeks isolating in the harbour and everyone was tested three times for Covid-19.

The ship has also undergone a strict cleaning regime, going “below the microscope”, Pruss says.

The precautions were not unfounded.

According to the Moscow Times, Russia has recorded more than 21 million cases of Covid-19 and 34,387 deaths due to the virus.

Pruss says New Zealanders are “really lucky” to live in such an isolated country.

“Russia is such a big country, it is impossible to isolate.”

He remarks it is “not typical” to see people's faces. Masks are now the norm in Russia.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Spirit of Enderby/Professor Khromov crew before they disembarked in Lyttelton this week.

Medvedev adds that New Zealand may be one of the last countries where people still shake hands.

“Normally it is like this,” he says, demonstrating an elbow bump.

It took 29 days for the vessel to reach New Zealand.

The journey to the South Pacific was without incident, except for a stop at the equator so the crew could go swimming.

“It is typical for ships to make a celebration for Neptune (when they cross the equator),” Pruss says.

“We had no time to celebrate, so we stopped to swim.”

The crew arrived last Saturday, and have since been tested another three times.

The whole ship was given clearance from the Ministry of Health to disembark and Medvedev shows off a letter from Canterbury District Health Board to prove he has tested negative.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A Russian-inspired Lyttelton tote bag sold at Henry Trading, based on a design by artist Rory Grant.

The pair are among 225 Russians and Ukrainians currently in Lyttelton.

Most are working on large fishing vessels and were flown to New Zealand before spending 14 days in managed isolation.

Walking around the port town, Russian is commonly heard, especially close to the library where the crew members use the public wi-fi to call their loved ones back home.

Most people in Russia would think of New Zealand as a “quiet” place, Pruss says.

“New Zealand is like the USA, many different nationalities. A mixture, like a good cocktail.”

Lyttelton is no stranger to Russian sailors and shop owner Maree Henry of Henry Trading, in London St, even sells a Port of Lyttelton tote bag, written in Cyrillic script.

The design was created by local artist Rory Grant, and Henry says it's an acknowledgement of the Russians and Eastern Europeans who are “part of this community”.

On Sunday, the Spirit of Enderby/Professor Khromov will take to the seas again, this time with 50 Kiwi passengers onboard.

Isaac Wilson/Supplied Spirit of Enderby/Professor Khromov of a previous voyage to Dusky Sound, in Fiordland.

The seven-day cruise to Stewart Island and Fiorldland has been organised by Heritage Expeditions and has sold-out.

The Christchurch-based company specialises in expeditions to far-flung places but this year has created a series of voyages to some of the most remote locations in New Zealand.

The Russian boat was built for polar exploration and research but is also ideal for navigating New Zealand's islands and inlets.

“I like the size of the ship,” Pruss says.

“A smaller-sized ship can go into narrow places. That is exploration.”

He has never been to Fiordland before, but has heard it’s a “beautiful place”.

“But for me, every trip is interesting, because every trip, you meet new people.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lyttelton Port Company general manager Phil de Joux and Aaron Russ of Heritage Expeditions.

Later this month, the vessel will embark on a unique journey to the subantarctic islands – the idea is that passengers can have an international-style holiday without leaving New Zealand.

Founded in 1985 by the Russ family, Heritage Expeditions has spent the last six months working alongside the ministry and other government authorities to be able to operate its Southern Ocean season.

The company will also charter expeditions to the Ross Dependency in Antarctica in January and February.

The voyages are expected to generate about $5 million for the New Zealand economy.