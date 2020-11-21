Covid-19: Six new cases of coronavirus, one a border worker already in quarantine

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield demonstrates the correct way to put on a mask.

A border worker in Wellington is among six new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health said five of the cases had been detected in managed isolation, but one was a border worker already in quarantine.

This person was a close contact of Case B in the November quarantine cluster.

Case B is a civilian Defence Force worker from Wellington who helped run a workshop on Army values in Auckland.

They infected another Defence Force civilian, Case C, during an afternoon lunch at a Malaysian restaurant back in the capital.

The border worker (Case F) was self-isolating at home from November 7 but chose to transfer to managed isolation on November 11.

They had a negative day 5 test but were confirmed as a case on Saturday after returning a positive test at around day 12.

They remain in a managed isolation facility in Wellington.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Ministry of Health said 9292 tests on Thursday reflected New Zealanders’ commitment to getting tested (File photo).

All close contacts of Case F have been followed up, tested and returned negative results, the Ministry of Health said.

Among the other five cases, were two people who arrived from Qatar on November 17 and returned a positive result to routine day 3 testing.

Both were being transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility, Jet Park.

Another case arrived from Germany via Qatar and Australia on November 10 and returned a positive result following a series of previous tests returning inconclusive results.

They had been transferred to Jet Park.

Two other cases arrived from the United States on November 14 and were now in quarantine in Christchurch.

Four additional cases had recovered, meaning there were 42 active cases of the virus in New Zealand.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases is now 1663.

On Friday, laboratories processed 7014 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,224,397.

“This level of testing as well as the prompt identification, tracing, testing and isolation of close contacts provides reassurance that this cluster is contained at this stage,” the ministry said.

November quarantine cluster

What is known as the November quarantine cluster stems from a Defence Force worker (Case A) who was stationed at Auckland’s quarantine facility, Jet Park.

George Block/Stuff An Army medical specialist inside the Waldorf St Martins hotel apartment complex, where Case A stayed.

The cluster also includes Cases B, C, D, E, and now F.

Case B is a civilian Defence Force worker from Wellington who helped run a workshop on Army values and Case C is another Defence Force civilian.

Case D is an AUT student who tested positive for the virus on November 12 after Case A spent time in the city near where she lives and works while infectious the day after the workshop, November 5.

Case D infected a neighbour at 106 Vincent St apartments, known as Case E.

