Covid-19: Nine new cases of coronavirus, all in managed isolation

New Zealand has nine new cases of coronavirus, all in managed isolation.

Ministry of Health officials said the new cases, from a range of countries, show Covid-19 continues to batter the globe as Kiwis return for holiday period.

The new cases were recent returnees from France, Netherlands, Dubai, United States, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Spain and Italy and all were in quarantine facilities in Auckland and Christchurch.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The November quarantine cluster is the only cluster of community transmission currently in New Zealand.

Mandatory isolation and testing would continue to be of critical importance as high numbers of New Zealanders return home for the holiday period, a ministry spokesperson said.

Travel details for new cases

One person arrived from France on November 17 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived from the Netherlands on November 17 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived from Dubai on November 17 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived from the United States on November 19 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in quarantine in Christchurch.

LAWRENCE SMITH Mask wearing transport became mandatory on Thursday, inside all public transports (file photo).

One person arrived from the United Kingdom on November 14 and tested positive following routine surveillance around day 7. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two people, who were travelling separately, arrived on the same flight from Bangladesh on November 10 and tested positive around day 12. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived from Spain on November 16 and tested positive around day 3. They are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived from Italy on November 16 and tested positive at around day 3. They are now in quarantine in Christchurch.

Case F from November quarantine cluster

The genome sequencing of Case F reported on Saturday has confirmed a direct link to the November quarantine cluster.

Case F has been isolating since November 7 as a close contact of Case B.

There is one additional recovered case, meaning there are 50 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1672.

As of Saturday, laboratories processed 6,504 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,230,901.

This continued strong level of testing as well as the prompt identification, tracing, testing and isolation of close contacts provides continued reassurance that this cluster is contained at this stage.

Get tested

The Ministry of Health encouraged anyone who visited a location of interest during the relevant time period for the November cluster to get tested, to ensure they can quickly identify anyone who may have been infected.

As part of this enhanced surveillance we continue to have two pop up testing facilities in central and east Auckland on Sunday.

Both locations are walk-in and don’t require a pre-booked appointment.

The central Auckland pop-up testing location is on High Street close to a number of the ‘locations of interest’.

The east Auckland location is at 292A Botany Road (Spectrum House).

These and other testing locations are available on the ARPHS website.

“We have the best chance of staying ahead of Covid-19 if everyone who becomes unwell with cold or flu-like symptoms stays at home and seeks a test quickly, and all New Zealanders are keeping track of where they’ve been and who they’ve seen.”

November quarantine cluster

What is known as the November quarantine cluster stems from a Defence Force worker (Case A) who was stationed at Auckland’s quarantine facility, Jet Park.

The cluster also includes Cases B, C, D, E, and now F.

Case B is a civilian Defence Force worker from Wellington who helped run a workshop on Army values and Case C is another Defence Force civilian.

Case D is an AUT student who tested positive for the virus on November 12 after Case A spent time in the city near where she lives and works while infectious the day after the workshop, November 5.

Case D infected a neighbour at 106 Vincent St apartments, known as Case E.

