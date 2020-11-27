Covid-19: Samoa reports second case of coronavirus, man on same flight as first case

Samoa has a second suspected case of Covid-19 (file photo).

Samoa has reported another suspected case of Covid-19, a 70-year-old man who had travelled from Auckland.

Director-general of health, Leausa Take Naseri, said the man was on the same repatriation flight as the island nation's first suspected case, the Samoa Observer reported.

Samoa’s first suspected case, a sailor, has tested both negative and positive for the virus, with further test results pending.

The repatriation flight the men were on travelled from Auckland to Apia on November 13.

Leausa said an additional seven days would be added to the 14-day quarantine requirement for all 274 passengers from the Auckland to Apia flight.

Leausa said the latest case - and his wife, who tested negative – would isolate at Moto’otua Hospital in Apia.

He said the 70-year-old father who came to Apia via Melbourne, Australia, first tested negative for the virus upon arrival.

However, a follow-up test confirmed he tested positive, the Samoa Observer reported

Samoa’s first suspected case was part of a group of 27 Samoan sailors who had been stationed in various parts of Europe, and arrived with 274 other passengers on the November 13 repatriation flight.

His initial test upon arrival at the Faleolo International Airport returned a negative result.

A second test came back positive, marking Samoa’s first suspected case of the virus.

But a third test returned a negative result. All three tests were completed using a nasal swab.

Leausa has previously said the sailor had been isolating in a special ward of the national hospital in Moto’otua, along with the man’s roommate.

Repatriation flights for returning Samoan residents out of Auckland are operated by Air New Zealand on behalf of the Samoan Government.

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi​ has earlier said passengers on repatriation flights were required to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test before being allowed to board the plane.