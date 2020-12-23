Meth use a 'significant factor' in rising domestic violence stats

Lois Herbert, chief executive of the Battered Women's Trust, says domestic violence occurs across all socio-economic groups.

As the sting of Covid-19 hits home, the Making Ends Meet series, by reporter VICKI ANDERSON and visual journalist CHRIS SKELTON, offers a voice to those living and working on the front lines of poverty.

Leaning across her desk, Lois Herbert, chief executive of the Battered Women's Trust, reveals a brochure with a power wheel.

It shows the many types of abuse suffered by victims of family violence. Very rarely does a victim of family violence suffer just a single form.

More often, those experiencing it are terrorised by a number of abusive tactics, ranging from emotional, physical or financial threats to intimidation and coercion.

Herbert said meth use had become a '’significant factor'’ in Canterbury's domestic violence statistics that have been rising since Covid-19.

“It is up by 30 per cent,” she said. “Coercion is a big thing we are seeing more of.

“Gangs use a tactic where people are given meth for free, they become addicted, and then they get into bad debt which causes them to be at risk of violence from people collecting that debt.

“In extreme cases we are now seeing young women forced into prostitution to pay back that debt.”

Jan Spence, manager of alcohol and other drug services at the Christchurch City Mission, said it had also experienced an increased number of referrals for addiction treatment since the Covid-19 lockdown period.

“It is averaging 150 per month for alcohol and other drug treatment,'' said Spence. “From August 1 to the end of November we have had a 14 per cent increase in youth referrals as per the previous four months, from April 1 to July 31 – 78 to 67 respectively.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Many of those who experience domestic violence live in deprivation and don't feel they have the ability or means to move away from an abusive partner, experts say.

Domestic violence occurs across all socio-economic groups. Poverty does not cause domestic violence but it is affected by economic influences.

“Finance and money is a very real pressure,” said Herbert. “It adds increasing tension, dysfunction ... arguments turn into more specific arguments.

“If you don't have the monetary resources you are likely to have fewer options. Poverty is a real influence in what happens to people.”

People in poverty delay seeking help, minimise the violence – “it only happens when he's drunk” – and try to manage the situation by themselves, “sometimes for years”, until there is a serious assault or worse.

Those who are living in deprivation and experiencing domestic violence don’t feel they have the ability or resources to move away from an abusive partner.

“Often that is because they are reliant on that partner and that may be in terms of income, in terms of childcare and housing. They are the big ones, especially housing,” said Herbert.

“Those who have less economic resources often don’t come to us or other agencies for help until such time things are pretty desperate.

“We end up with people who literally have to reboot their whole lives and that is a terribly vulnerable place to be.”

Herbert suggested people ask for support “as early as possible”.

“Agencies like mine, we don't care what your financial situation is, we will support you no matter what,” she said.

“We would rather have someone call the crisis line – 0800 REFUGE (0800 733 843) – early, and we can help and then, if they need to, we can help them leave safely.”

Canterbury residents have been particularly hard-hit by the stresses of Covid-19, Herbert said. Many people waited for help with escalating violence until after the lockdown restrictions eased.

“Then we got a strong upswing.

'’On top of the earthquakes and the mosque shooting ... It [Covid] has really shaken people's sense of safety. Our crisis line is open 24/7.

“There’s no waiting list at the refuges. There’s never a judgment, it’s about working together to keep everyone safe.”

Herbert has noticed a “new wave of poverty”.

“We are seeing the emergence now of families who have lost their income streams. Some had good professional jobs, it’s happened suddenly and this group of families is really struggling to make ends meet,” she said.

“People are having to go to Work and Income to apply for a benefit for the first time in their lives and it can be quite soul-destroying for people who thought they had planned their careers and futures for their families.”

The Shielded Site is a tool for victims of abuse to ask for help, without fear of it showing up in their browser’s history or an abusive partner ever seeing it.