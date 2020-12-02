Australian detectives won't need quarantine exemptions to pick up Kiwi

Australian detectives will be at the Novotel Auckland Airport for less than 72 hours when they extradite a Kiwi man.

Three Australian cops will be in isolation for less than 72 hours in New Zealand as they extradite a man facing child sex charges.

The officers won’t need exemptions to leave the managed isolation Novotel at Auckland Airport as they will be complying with New Zealand’s Covid-19 rules.

Christopher John Sanford, 48, will be sent to Western Australia to face three child sex charges.

The original extradition order first came to court in January 2019 and Sanford had unsuccessfully appealed it.

He first appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday by AVL but the matter was stood down until Wednesday.

Sanford’s hearing resumed on Wednesday via AVL, and Judge Farnan said because the three detectives were transiting and in the country for less than 72 hours, they did not need exemptions to leave managed isolation.

She then told Sanford to surrender himself to the Dunedin District Court staff, and then he’d be taken from the Otago Corrections Facility to Auckland on Friday.

Supplied Judge Bernadette Farnan says Australian authorities are complying with Covid-19 restrictions in New Zealand.

Sanford’s lawyer Sonia Vidal said he faced an 18-month wait for trial in Western Australia and that he had concerns about surrendering himself on Wednesday and wanted an extra day to tidy up personal ends.

Sanford’s father was with his son in the Dunedin courtroom.

Representing the Commonwealth of Australia lawyer Sarah McKenzie objected to any delay as the detectives left Perth at midday Wednesday.

A lot of hard work had gone into organising the 72-hour process, McKenzie said.

McKenzie said the detectives needed three separate rooms in managed isolation. The officers are coming from Perth via Brisbane and expected to be in Auckland on Thursday.

Sanford will be handed over at the departure gate of Auckland Airport.

Judge Farnan stood the matter down for an hour and suggested Sanford went to the Warehouse for any personal items.

Sanford is expected to leave the country on Saturday.