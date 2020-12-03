Covid-19: Nine new coronavirus cases, five of them historical including two Pakistani cricketers

Face masks have been mandatory on public transport since November 19 (File photo).

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health said all of the cases were detected in managed isolation.

Four were considered active cases and five have been deemed historical.

Of the historical cases, two were members of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

They were reported on Wednesday as under investigation, but had tested positive at day six testing.

The ministry said they had historical infections, but would be counted in New Zealand's total as they had not been counted overseas.

The cricket team was scheduled to have its routine day nine tests on Thursday.

“Decisions around exemptions from managed isolation requirements which would allow the team to train are still under consideration,” the ministry said.

It is understood that the Pakistan camp has been given strong indications that resumption of training will not pose an issue, provided that the remaining period of isolation is free of any breaches.

Their tour opens with Twenty20 internationals against the Black Caps on December 18 at Eden Park in Auckland, December 20 at Seddon Park in Hamilton and December 22 at McLean Park in Hamilton.

Other historical cases

Thursday’s third historical case had arrived on November 17 from Germany via Singapore.

They tested positive on day 12 testing, but further investigation indicated they were a historical case.

Thursday's fourth and fifth historical cases arrived on November 18 from the Netherlands via Singapore.

They had not travelled together but both tested positive at day 12 testing. Further investigation indicated they were both historical cases.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Chris Hipkins is the Covid-19 Response Minister says New Zealand is under less pressure to rush regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine than other countries are.

Active case details

Of Thursday's active cases, one arrived in New Zealand on November 29 from the United Kingdom.

They tested positive at day three testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park.

There was also two cases who travelled together arrived in New Zealand on November 21 from Qatar.

The ministry said their further travel details were pending.

These people tested positive at day 12 testing and had also been transferred to Jet Park.

The fourth active case arrived in New Zealand on November 30 from the United States.

They tested positive at day three testing and had been transferred to Jet Park.

New Zealand’s total active cases on Thursday was 70, after 11 earlier cases had recovered.

The country's total number of cases was 1713.

Laboratories processed 5843 tests on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 1,291,609.

On Wednesday, just one case of the virus was announced.They also were a member of Pakistan’s cricket squad.