Covid-19: No new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand

Defence Force staff and security pictured in a hotel lobby of a managed isolation facility (File photo).

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Managed isolation hotels being overbooked, minister Chris Hipkins says

* Covid-19: People with dying relatives prioritised in new emergency MIQ criteria

* Covid-19: Nine new coronavirus cases, five of them historical including two Pakistani cricketers



It comes after an announcement that people wanting to come into New Zealand to see dying family members would be given priority for a spot in managed isolation.

Health workers and those urgently needed for the maintenance of infrastructure are also included in the new criteria.

RNZ People in managed isolation are calling for an end to the avalanche of takeaway containers, bottles and cutlery sets sent from their hotels to landfills every week.

On Thursday, nine cases were found in managed isolation.

Four were considered active cases and five were deemed historical.

Of the historical cases, two were members of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

MORE TO COME