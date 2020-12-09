Covid-19: How New Zealand copied Ireland's 'anonymous handshake' to improve contact tracing

The Ministry of Health’s Covid Tracer app will be updated to include Bluetooth tracing.

Using technology created in Ireland, the Ministry of Health has improved its Covid-19 contact tracing abilities ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year period.

New Bluetooth capabilities rolling out on the NZ Covid Tracer app on Thursday digitally record a user’s “anonymous handshake” with people they come into contact with.

“In the event that somebody tests positive [and you digitally] shook their hand, you’d be notified of that,” the Ministry of Health’s deputy director of general data and digital Shayne Hunter​ explained.

The technology began development in Ireland in May and has been available since July. But New Zealand has chosen to roll it out in the lead up to the holidays.

“We’re going to have a lot of people moving around,” Hunter said. “[It’s a] good time to get it out into the app.”

‘We’re so proud’

Ireland’s creation – called the Exposure Notification Framework (ENF) and which was created with the skills of 20 public servants and two external companies – has been adopted by 25 other countries around the world.

“We’re so proud,” said Barry Lowry​, the Irish Government’s chief information officer at the department of public expenditure and reform about global uptake. “There’s no other way to put it.”

Scotland, Northern Ireland, Gibraltar and several states in the United States, most notably New York and New Jersey, already use Bluetooth tracking in their Covid-19 response.

Speaking to Stuff from Ireland, Lowry explained the app was created with the aim of sharing it around the world and aiding the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brian Lawless/AP Signs reminding people to practise physical distancing have been erected around Belfast.

“It’s been a real uplift, I would say, to us and Ireland that our app is being viewed to be so successful and other people have wanted to use it.

“In some respects, [with] the app being used in other countries, we were as proud as that, ultimately, as we were over the uptake of our own people.”

By Wednesday morning 1.3 million active users had been recorded – around 30 per cent of the Irish population.

When development began, the Irish Government reached out to industry experts in Europe, Singapore, Australia and the US to identify key metrics and goals. Academics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) highlighted a 25 per cent download and usage rate a starting goal.

“Obviously we’d like 50 [to] 60 per cent, but we feel this will rise and fall as various things happen,” Lowry said.

On launch day, a million people downloaded the app.

The Bluetooth feature in the New Zealand app won’t be enabled by default. Users will need to approve use of the phone’s Bluetooth function before it can begin tracking contacts.

Ireland’s contact tracing app has proved popular among users, Lowry said. It includes two additional features that the Ministry of Health’s app doesn’t – users can input symptoms they experience, and keep track of how many positive cases and contacts nationwide have shared their Bluetooth data.

To date, 5587 infected users have shared their Bluetooth data, and 10,180 linked users have had their keys – or unique identifying numbers – downloaded with their permission.

It has been used as a way to fill in the gaps infected individuals can’t, and identify contacts that people didn’t know they came into contact with.

“If you’re out with friends and you’re diagnosed positive, you’ll remember who you were out with. But if you were travelling to work on public transport, you wouldn’t know who was near you, so that’s where it adds the value, really,” Lowry explained.

No Trojan horses

Protecting users’ privacy was one of the Irish Government’s main objectives from the outset. “We tried to build privacy right into the heart of it,” Lowry said.

That’s why it opted to share the source code publicly on release and make it a requirement for other jurisdictions using their tech.

“One of the things we wanted to absolutely refute was the suggestion by anyone that there were, I guess, Trojan horses or Easter eggs ... The best way to address that was just to publish the code.”

Hunter added that sharing the source code on the front-end of the app allows people to interrogate the software and provide feedback, allowing the ministry to crowdsource improvements.

Neither the Ministry of Health, Apple nor Google will have access to Kiwi users’ data.

“Everything is kept on the phone, we don’t keep a record of anything,” Hunter explained.

Bluetooth-enabled devices will record anonymised numbers of people within one metre for more than 15 minutes. Hunter said the parameters have been set relatively conservative to begin with, but may be adjusted over time.

The process for releasing the data collected via Bluetooth tracking is the same as sharing QR code check-ins. With permission, contact tracing teams will provide the infected individual with a special code which shares their data.

Their keys will be uploaded and added to a file that is checked by active apps around the country. The correlating numbers will then be alerted to potential exposure, but users will not be identified.

“The contact tracers don’t know anything about anything,” Hunter said. “They just let the system do its thing and alert the individuals.”

The Ministry of Health has the ability to alter the alert messages distributed, but they are conscious of not overwhelming contact tracing staff or alarming people. The main messages may ask users to get in touch with public health units or monitor their symptoms.

“Over time we will refine the nature of the message based on what the data is actually telling the app. It could be everything from ‘be cautious’ to ‘we think you should get a test’.”

‘One tool in our toolset’

This update doesn’t negate QR code check-ins, which the Ministry of Health implores people to continue doing. Rather, it collects additional information that will be useful to contact tracing teams, should users give them permission to use the data.

Identifying locations linked to infected cases remains one of the most helpful pieces of information when contact tracing.

“We certainly don’t want people to think that they don’t need to scan now,” Hunter said. “Bluetooth is another tool in the tool kit ... scanning is still a critical thing.”

Lowry mirrored that sentiment. “It was one tool in our toolset in the effort against Covid, it was not the tool,” he said of the app.

More updates for the Ministry of Health's NZ Covid Tracer app are on the horizon and will be rolled out in the new year.