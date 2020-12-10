Allergic response to Covid-19 vaccine 'not unexpected', no need for jab anxiety say UK experts

UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of "significant" allergic reactions should not currently receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after two people who had the...

The UK’s medical regulator has updated its guidance for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after two reports of anaphylaxis and one of a possible allergic reaction following immunisation.

Experts say such reactions are not uncommon with vaccines and were not unexpected, and have reassured the general population of the UK that they do not need to be anxious about receiving the vaccine.

Anaphylaxis is an allergic response to such things as food, including peanuts, medicines and vaccines.

It can lead to effects on the cardiovascular, respiratory and gastrointestinal systems, and cause a severe skin rash. Blood pressure can drop, and breathing can become difficult.

It is teated with injectable adrenalin and later with corticosteroids and other supporting measures.

But Professor Saad Shakir, director of the Drug Safety Research Unit in the UK, said the events that appeared to have happened after the Pfizer vaccine in two people were actually anaphylactoid reactions. They were allergic reactions that had some of the characteristics of anaphylaxis but were less severe.

“Both anaphylaxis and anaphylactoid and other allergic reactions are more likely to occur in people who have previous history of allergies,” Shakir said.

Jacob King/AP Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, on Tuesday (local time) at University Hospital in Coventry, England.

He said the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had taken the right action by updating its guidelines.

Under the MHRA guidelines upgrade, people should not be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine if they had a history of allergic reactions severe enough to require them to use an EpiPen (adrenalin).

As with all medicines and vaccines, as more people were exposed to them after authorisation, adverse events not seen during trials would be found, Shakir said.

Putting the risk in perspective

Pharmaceutical medicine professor Dr Penny Ward said it was understood the people who had the reactions to the vaccine had a history of allergy.

As a result, they would have been at greater risk of an allergic reaction than those without a history of severe allergy. It was understood the people affected had recovered well.

About 800,000 doses are expected to be administered this week, as the country becomes the first in the world to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Wellcome Trust head of vaccines Dr Charlie Weller said much more data was needed to determine whether there was any relationship between the vaccine and the allergic reactions.

”As vaccine rollout is just beginning, many unanswered questions remain. Ongoing monitoring will help us to identify any consistent patterns of adverse events,” Weller said.

“As is normal for any vaccine, close and continued monitoring for safety and efficacy data as it is delivered will be essential.”

Stephen Evans, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said allergic reactions happened with many vaccines, so the reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine were not unexpected.

“For the general population this does not mean that they would need to be anxious about receiving the vaccination. One has to remember that even things like marmite can cause unexpected severe allergic reactions.”

Frank Augstein/AP A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London.

Peter Openshaw, Professor of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College London, said it was important to put the risk from the vaccine in perspective.

Data from the phase 3 trial for the Pfizer vaccine showed 0.63 per cent of those in the vaccine trial group reported allergic reactions, as did 0.51 per cent of the placebo group.

Pfizer UK said more than 44,000 participants had enrolled in its phase 3 clinical trial, and more than 42,000 of those people had received their second vaccination.

The vaccination was “generally well tolerated” during the trial, with no serious safety concerns reported, the company said.

1 NEWS Margaret Keenan, 90, has now left hospital.

An uneven split

While the vaccine roll out has started in the UK, former NZ Prime Minister Helen Clark is raising concerns about the uneven distribution of the vaccine between wealthier and poorer countries.

Clark, who co-chairs a panel investigating the World Health Organisation response to Covid-19, told Newstalk ZB on Thursday there was a big concern that countries with fewer means would not be able to move anywhere near as fast as countries such as New Zealand.

The global Covax Facility was designed to come to their rescue. But while its aim was to have 2 billion doses available by the end of 2021, so far it had only been able to reserve about 740 million, Clark said.

New Zealand had committed to the Covax Facility, which, among other roles, aims to guarantee fair and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries. Clark said the even the 2 billion doses that Covax was aiming for would not be enough for everyone it was designed to help.

Asked whether China should provide the money to Covax so it had enough doses of the vaccine for the developing world, Clark said she didn’t think it would be sensible just to say someone should pay the bill.

“Who of us would have wanted it to originate in our country. We’ve got to deal with this and say it’s a global challenge now.

“And it will require a lot of money, at the very time, however, when some countries are cutting their development budget, not increasing it.”

Abir Sultan Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport for the arrival of more than 100,000 of doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.)

Clark has backed the call for a “People’s Vaccine”, which is also supported by such organisations as Amnesty International, Frontline AIDS, Global Justice Now and Oxfam.

On Wednesday, the People’s Vaccine Alliance put out a statement saying that unless urgent action was taken nearly 70 countries would only be able to vaccinate one in 10 of their people against Covid-19 in 2021.

“By contrast, wealthier nations have bought up enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations nearly three times over by the end of 2021 if those currently in clinical trials are all approved for use,” the alliance said.

Data showed rich nations representing just 14 per cent of the world’s population had bought up 53 per cent of all the most promising vaccines so far. Canada had enough to vaccinate each Canadian five times.

The alliance wants all companies working on Covid-19 vaccines to openly share their technology and intellectual property through the WHO. It said that way billions more doses of the vaccines could be made.

Jack Hill/AP Bernice Wainer, 82, holds her Covid-19 vaccination record card after she was vaccinated at Royal Free hospital in north London on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the UK's history.

Medsafe assessing vaccine contenders

New Zealand’s medical safety authority Medsafe has started assessing a first tranche of data provided by Pfizer for its vaccine. The company expects to be able to make the final data tranche available by March 2021.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it was expected a decision on approving the Pfizer vaccine could be made quickly once the full dataset was available.

New Zealand has pre-ordered 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which will be enough for 750,000 people, as a double dose is needed.

The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius, and the ministry has bought nine ultra-cold freezers to store the vaccine. The freezers are due to arrive by the end of 2020.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said patience was needed.

Ng Han Guan/AP A worker works inside a lab at the SinoVac vaccine factory in Beijing, one of China's pharmaceutical companies behind a Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The company says its vaccine will be ready by early 2021 for distribution worldwide, including the U.S.

He said there wasn’t the same rush to approve a Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand as there was overseas.

“Some of the highest pressure is going to be coming from those countries where people are dying,” he said. “We are in a slightly different position to other countries who are using emergency provisions to approve the vaccine and in many cases those countries are doing that because they are suffering hugely from Covid, with thousands of people dying every day.”

Hipkins has said vaccination could start in New Zealand in March.

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and another well-advanced candidate from Moderna, if approved, will be the first commercially available vaccines based on a messenger RNA (mRNA) platform.

The concept of using mRNA for vaccines was not new but there had been challenges, vaccinologist Associate Professor Petousis-Harris, from the University of Auckland, said.

Pool/Getty Images "Bill" William Shakespeare, 81, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, England.

One was that the RNA molecule was quite fragile. “In the past you can develop this RNA vaccine but getting it formulated and administered is difficult because it just degrades.”

But a way had been found to package RNA inside nanospheres made of fat that protected the RNA.

The speed with which Covid-19 vaccines are being developed, and the speed with which the UK approved the Pfizer version, has been startling. Other vaccines often take 10 years from the start of development to approval.

Petousis-Harris said regulators had been assessing the Covid-19 vaccines as they were developed, “rather than waiting until the end and crawling through tens of thousands of pages”.

There had also been close collaboration, and multiple tasks had been done at the same time, rather than sequentially.

Pfizer and BioNTech said that during trials most adverse events of their vaccine resolved shortly after the jab was received. A small number of participants reported fatigue and headaches after receiving a second dose of the vaccine.

Moderna said the most common adverse reactions to its vaccine included injection site pain and redness, fatigue, headaches, and muscle and joint pain. Adverse reactions were more common and more severe after the second dose.

Most medicines have some potential side effects, even those which have been in use for decades.