Coronavirus: Three new cases in managed isolation on Sunday

An Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive for coronavirus likely picked up the virus in the United States, genome testing shows.

The crew member, who arrived in New Zealand on December 9 from the United States, was the lone case reported by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, all in managed isolation.

SUPPLIED An Air New Zealand crew member tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. (File image)

The Air NZ worker has been self-isolating in a room, in a facility used by Air NZ for air crew, and has been transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.

The person is asymptomatic and had previously tested negative on December 3.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The three new cases reported on Sunday are all in managed isolation. (File image)

After arriving from America on December 9, the crew member tested positive as part of compulsory testing required within 48 hours of operating to the United States.

The person who tested positive was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility on Saturday.

Air New Zealand has assured the MOH that based on information to date, the aircrew member has been compliant with all requirements in place for aircrew operating to and from the United States.

“Genome sequencing is yet to be finalised, however preliminary results show the genome is not closely matched to any New Zealand cases that have been sequenced, and comparison with international samples suggests it originated in the United States,” MOH said in a press statement.

“All other air crew on the flight have so far returned negative test results and will remain in isolation.”

Three new cases

The three new cases, all in managed isolation, arrived from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Case one arrived in New Zealand on December 7, from the United States, tested positive during routine testing around day five.

Case two arrived on November 30, also from the United States. They tested positive during routine testing around day 12.

Case three arrived from the United Kingdom on December 10 and tested positive on arrival.

All three have been transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.

One previously reported case has now recovered, which brings the total active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand to 56.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1740.

On Saturday, laboratories processed 4245 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,341,978.