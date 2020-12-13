Coronavirus: Managed isolation staff praised after hot water floods Auckland quarantine hotel

A guest has praised the staff for their help after a water pipe burst, flooding rooms of the Sudima Auckland Airport hotel.

Staff at a managed isolation hotel in Auckland have been praised for their “stellar work” after a hot water pipe burst, forcing guests from their rooms.

The hot water pipe burst and flooded level six at Sudima Auckland Airport, a managed isolation facility, on Saturday, shortly after 5pm.

A guest on that floor said they were faced with boiling water flooding into their room, at least half a metre deep.

Supplied Kate Goswell and her daughter Sophia are currently in managed isolation at Sudima Auckland Airport hotel.

Kate Goswell, who was staying in a room next to where the pipe burst, said she was out walking her eight-month-old daughter, Sophie, when the fire alarm sounded and the hotel was evacuated.

“It was just hot boiling water coming down. A few people managed to grab a few things but had to go through the hot water to get out,” Goswell said.

Supplied The water damage was significant and guests had to be moved to new rooms.

“There was a lot of water damage and you can’t predict these things, but the staff and security personnel were amazing.”

She said the issue was resolved very quickly, thanks to hotel and MIQ staff.

“They ducked into nearby rooms and put what they could on beds. It was all handled very swiftly and with care. They all had PPE gear on so there was no safety breach of any sort.”

At the car park, Goswell said guests wore masks and practised physical distancing. She commended the leadership of Navy commander in charge Mark Tapsell and hotel manager, Kevin Ling.

Supplied Goswell’s dad was allowed out of hospital after his surgery and met his granddaughter, Sophia, for the first time from the other side of the gates of the hotel.

“There were a few babies and children in our group, and some guests who had got wet. It was starting to get cold, and we couldn’t share jumpers or anything, but they brought us blankets.”

Goswell arrived in the country from Sydney on Friday to see her sick dad, leaving behind her husband and three-year old son.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson said the issue was resolved quickly and all guests returned to their rooms within half-an-hour.

“The safety of our staff and returnees is our top priority to ultimately ensure the safety of our community.

A total of 139 guests were part of the hotel evacuation and assembled outside.

MIQ thanked returnees for doing their bit, following instructions, and for “keeping themselves and our communities safe”.

“We also thank our staff for their efforts to ensure the safety and comfort of returnees. On a daily basis, our staff across all facilities are contributing to keeping New Zealand safe.”