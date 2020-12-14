Covid-19: Three Air NZ workers in isolation after colleague tests positive

Three close contacts of an Air New Zealand crew member with Covid-19 will undergo testing on Monday.

The crew member returned to New Zealand from the United States on December 9 and tested positive at the border.

They had previously been self-isolating in an Air New Zealand facility and have since been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The science behind genome sequencing, which takes place at ESR in Porirua.

Preliminary genome sequencing has suggested the worker contracted coronavirus in the US, the Ministry of Health said at the weekend.

On Monday, it said the investigation into the origins of the strain continued.

All three close contacts were also Air New Zealand crew members, the ministry said.

They are all in isolation.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases of Covid-19, either in managed isolation facilities or at the border, announced on Monday.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Three Air New Zealand crew members are in isolation and will be tested for Covid-19 after a colleague tested positive. (File photo)

The update came after three cases of the virus were announced on Sunday.

All three were in managed isolation.

The total number of active cases is 56 and the total number of confirmed cases remains at 1740.