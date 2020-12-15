Live: Prepare for lockdown while on holiday, pack a 'Covid kit', Government warns

Holidaymakers in New Zealand are being asked to pack a “Covid kit” and stay put at their campgrounds if Covid-19 emerges during the summer break.

The Government has assembled a Covid-19 resurgence plan aimed at giving country an unrestricted holiday, as Britons arrange "Christmas Bubbles", the Netherlands and Germany enter lockdowns, and the pandemic death toll in the United States eclipsed 300,000 people.

The summer resurgence plan was published by Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins on Tuesday. Hipkins said the Government had “extensive contingency plans” for a possible resurgence of the virus as many New Zealanders travel for holidays or seasonal work.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has also announced a “Resurgence Support Payment” scheme has been created in the event of a move to Covid-19 alert level 2 for a week or more, which would help hospitality and events businesses survive such disruption.

The resurgence plan largely resembles the existing response, with specific summer scenarios mapped out. A positive Covid-19 case would first be treated as any other – an update would be given by the director-general of health or Hipkins, and contact tracing and testing would get underway.

If the outbreak was confined to a border worker and their contacts, as has occurred in recent outbreaks, then the country would remain in Covid-19 alert level 1.

If a person at a campground tests positive for Covid-19 at a campsite, local testing and tracing would escalate and targetted restrictions may be put in place.

A nationwide alert level change, which would increase restrictions across the country, may occur if there’s an outbreak that can’t be connected to a border facility discovered at a music festival, and attendees quickly travel home afterward.

Holidaymakers may be asked to return home if an alert level change occurs, and events may be cancelled.

“In a worst-case scenario, if it became clear there was a high risk of widespread transmission, you’d need to stay where you are and in your bubble until you get official advice. We don’t want people rushing home and possibly taking the virus with them,” Hipkins said.

“It’s important to remember that this is a worst-case scenario. After a long, hard year, we all deserve to enjoy our summer.”

A “Covid kit”, including soap, sanitiser, and face masks, should be taken while travelling, the plan says.

“If we’re going away on a break, we should be thinking about what would happen if we’re required to stay at our holiday location while waiting for official advice. That might mean a backup plan for homes or pets if we can’t get home straight away” Hipkins said.

New Zealand has no cases of Covid-19 within the community currently, and 56 cases within quarantine facilities at the border.