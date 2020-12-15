Covid-19: Kiwi nurse in the UK who died from virus remembered as 'most amazing man'

Barclay Mason, 56, was the senior charge nurse at Princess Alexandra Hospital for over two decades.

A New Zealand emergency department nurse who worked at a hospital in the United Kingdom has died from Covid-19.

Barclay Mason, 56, was the senior charge nurse at Princess Alexandra Hospital for over two decades.

“The sadness we feel is more than words can express. The most amazing man in our life, father to our children, has died,” the Mason family said in a statement.

The family shared a Māori blessing in his honour.

READ MORE:

* Calls for 'luxury' self-isolation for rock acts as arts minister warned of 11,000 job losses

* Canterbury DHB to announce new chief executive before Christmas

* Let's talk about opening the border to more people: MBIE

* Coronavirus: UK nurse's death could have been prevented, family says



The chief executive of the hospital trust, Lance McCarthy, said in a statement: “His loss will be felt by many colleagues.”

Mason would be remembered for his commitment to patient care, his kindness, and as a valued friend and colleague.

His family wrote: “Colleagues and friends from the PAH Emergency Department and East of England Ambulance Service will hold a special place in our hearts as they were Barclay’s UK family.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff A New Zealand nurse working at a UK hospital has died from Covid-19. (File photo)

He had been in the care of Princess Alexandra Hospital at the time of his death.

“Our thoughts are with Barclay’s family, friends and colleagues at this sad time,” McCarthy said.

The UK has reported one of the highest death tolls in the world during the pandemic – 64,500 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A total of more than 1.87 million infections have been reported.