Covid-19: Government turns attention to predicting outbreaks at the maritime border

Scientists and epidemiologists are turning their attention to predicting where possible outbreaks may occur at maritime borders.

Leading public health experts from the University of Otago, Professor Nick Wilson and Professor Michael Baker, are working with Xerra’s principal scientist Dr Dave Kelbe on the project.

Xerra will monitor any Covid-19 infection rates correlating with ports a vessel has visited and the duration of the docking. An epidemiological model then predicts possible contagion scenarios, like the risk of infected crew being on board.

Using the Starboard Maritime Intelligence platform, vessels will be analysed and given a rating of red if it presents a high risk, orange for a medium risk, and yellow for a low risk.

A new approach at the maritime border is assessing individual risk levels of visiting vessels.

This approach differs slightly from the cautious approach currently in place at maritime borders, which treats all arriving vessels as high risk, regardless of travel history.

“In the future, a ‘traffic light’ approach would allow for a more nuanced approach, where the relative Covid-19 risk of each vessel and its crew is assessed upon arrival, so we can adjust our control measures to suit,” Wilson said.

Supplied COVID-19 risk is assessed for each vessel arriving in New Zealand from an overseas port and delivered daily to end-users. The colour of the vessels represents the comparative risk of crew onboard being infected with COVID-19. Red is higher risk, orange is medium and yellow is lower. It is based on an epidemiological model, which takes in factors about a vessel's travel history and daily incidence rates of COVID-19.

“To move to this state, it will be of great help to have real-time, automated risk analysis like this to inform decision-making at our ports.”

Wilson and Baker have promoted the idea of a traffic light system being rolled out at the air border as well, to differentiate travellers' risk levels based on the Covid-19 situation in their country of origin.

The project will be funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Covid-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund. Xerra was awarded $850,000​.

The funding has accelerated the development of the Starboard Maritime Intelligence platform that provides insights on global maritime activity.

It works to detect and assess vessels that may present a threat to the country’s biosecurity or Covid-19 response. The Xerra team says it has been able to build the new capability to meet the needs of the Government. The next step is to add crew exchange information to the model.

The Covid-19 automated risk assessment capability is still in beta trials and is being used by a number of government agencies and non-government organisations from New Zealand and the Pacific.

Kelbe said the Xerra team is honoured to be working alongside Wilson and Baker, and building relationships within the Ministry of Health and Customs and hopes to help secure the country’s maritime borders from Covid-19 cases.

“We look forward to learning more about how the model and the functionality in Starboard can benefit these agencies at an operational level,” Kelbe said.

The money will also go towards new research into detecting unannounced arrivals of small or private vessels travelling between the Pacific Islands and New Zealand, something that is usually quite difficult to track. Satellite data enables Xerra to predict the likely time of arrival and location of such vessels.

The country’s maritime border has sparked outbreaks in the past. A contractor working at the Ports of Auckland and Taranaki tested positive in October.

Only New Zealand-flagged ships and exempt vessels are allowed to enter New Zealand waters and ports while Covid-19 restrictions remain in place. All ships must give at least seven days’ notice before arriving.

All crew must remain in isolation and quarantine on board for 14 days.