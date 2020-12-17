New Zealand to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone from mid-2021

The governemnt is hoping that the vaccine will be available to everyone in New Zealand in the second half of 2021.

New Zealand will offer free Covid-19 vaccines to its entire population from the middle of 2021.

The Government said on Thursday it had secured enough vaccines for the whole of New Zealand, and was first planning to vaccinate border workers from the second quarter of 2021, and the rest of the country from mid-year.

Two new agreements have been signed for two-dose vaccines: one for 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will cover 3.8m people; and another for 10.72m doses of a vaccine from Novovax, enough for 5.36m people.

“This will be New Zealand’s largest immunisation roll out ever,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement issued on Thursday morning.

Covid-stricken countries across the world are urgently vaccinating their populations, as the virus spreads and deaths mount.

David Goldman/AP A courier driver gives a thumbs up after delivering a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to pharmacists in Rhode Island, United States, earlier this week.

The United Kingdom has vaccinated 130,000 people since rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine a week ago, as the country goes into lockdown again over winter to ward of the virus’ spread.

Covid-19 deaths in the United States have eclipsed 300,000 this week, as the first health workers received the Pfizer vaccine after it was urgently given the green light by the Food and Drug Administration.

New Zealand has no cases of Covid-19 within the community currently, and 43 cases within quarantine facilities at the border.

The announcement on Thursday means New Zealand has four pre-purchase agreements to buy vaccines, including with Pfizer and Janssen.

The roll out of any vaccine would be subject to a vaccine passing clinical trials, and subject to the approval of the regulator, Medsafe. The Government said Medsafe had been primed to provide a streamlined approval process.

“We are moving as fast as we can, but we also want to ensure the vaccine is safe for New Zealanders,” Ardern said.

“Never before has the entire globe sought to vaccinate the entire population at the same time. This will be a sustained roll out over months not weeks but our pre-purchase agreements means New Zealand is well positioned to get on with it as soon as it is proven safe to do so.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has secured enough Covid-19 for the entire country.

Ardern said vaccination would be voluntary, however take up would be strongly encouraged by a Government campaign.

“We want our entire population to be protected from Covid-19,” she said.

It was unknown how much of the population would need to be vaccinated to provide such protection, as it would depend on the efficacy of any vaccine used.

The Government has published three scenarios for the initial roll out of the vaccine.

In the first, where there’s low or zero community transmission of the virus in New Zealand, border workers and health workers at the highest risk of exposure would receive the vaccine first. As would their household contacts.

High-risk health workers and high-risk public sector and emergency service workers would be next, followed by vulnerable people in the community – such as old people and those with underlying medical conditions.

In the second scenario, where clusters of the virus need to be contained, people in areas affected by an outbreak would be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Mark Lennihan/AP A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, New York.

In the third scenario, where there’s widespread community transmission, health and public sector workers would be prioritised above those vulnerable to the virus.

Health Minister Andrew Little said that prioritising border workers would strengthen New Zealand's defence against an incursion of the virus.

“Currently, given we have no community transmission, the first group who would be immunised are those most at risk of being exposed to COVID-19,” he said in the statement.

“The aim of this approach is to create a layer of protection around the country to prevent any spread of COVID-19 into our communities.”

Minister for the Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said nine large minus-80 degrees Celsius freezers would arrive in New Zealand by the end of the year, to meet the storage requirements of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Workforce planning to ensure we have enough vaccinators is well advanced. There are around 12,000 health professionals already able to administer vaccines and more will be trained.”

The Government has also announced it would spend $75m supporting Pacific nations to vaccinate for Covid-19.

“We want to make sure Pacific countries can also access suitable options, and have the support they need to run successful immunisation campaigns,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.