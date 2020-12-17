Covid-19: Why New Zealand is waiting to roll out vaccines, when some other countries have already started

The governemnt is hoping that the vaccine will be available to everyone in New Zealand in the second half of 2021.

New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccinations will be rolled out in 2021.

The Government said it expected frontline workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the second quarter of 2021, then start vaccination of the public in the second half of the year.

Later Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that despite the wording in the statement, the Government was expecting the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to arrive in New Zealand in the first quarter.

Regardless, New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign will be some way behind that of the fastest-moving countries, including the UK and US, where people have already started to receive the Pfizer jab.

Australia has said it expects to start delivering Covid-19 vaccines in March 2021 and to have covered the whole population by the end of the year.

Mark Lennihan/AP Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by Dr Michelle Chester this week in New York.

In the announcement on Thursday, Ardern went to some length to justify New Zealand’s vaccine timing.

“We are moving as fast as we can, but we also want to ensure the vaccine is safe for New Zealanders,” she said. “All of these vaccines still must pass Medsafe approval for use here in New Zealand.

“As you will know, some countries are granting emergency use authorisations ahead of the usual clinical assessment and approval process.

“That’s in response to the public health emergency that is gripping their nations. Unlike in New Zealand, they face widespread community transmission of Covid-19 and a rapidly mounting death toll,” Ardern said.

Jeremy Davidson/AP This picture from October shows part of a football field-sized facility for storing Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines being built in the US. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of -70°C.

“For example, the UK’s emergency authorisation to use the Pfizer vaccine only allows targeted access for specific at risk groups, rather than authorising vaccines for their wider population at this stage.

“Canada also announced last week that it had issued conditional authorisation for the Pfizer vaccine for use of those aged 16 years and older, again because of their public health emergency.

“The US Food and Drug Administration also issued emergency use authorisation in the past weeks and vaccination started there this week,” Ardern said.

“We are obviously in an entirely different situation here. Medsafe, however, is undertaking rolling applications for Covid-19 vaccines, which means they can submit data as it is completed and ready for assessment.

“This may enable faster approval by Medsafe, but with the same rigorous level of scrutiny that all medicines undergo in New Zealand.

“It is also important to remember that there is a huge global demand for Covid-19 vaccines. Manufacturers can only produce and ship doses so fast,” she said.

“A good portion” of New Zealand’s vaccine doses were expected to arrive beginning in the first half of 2021 but extending into the second half.

“Keeping in mind, of course, we still await the data to demonstrate the effectiveness of the vaccinations that are currently being developed in reducing transmission between people,” Ardern cautioned.

“Much is unknown. Delivery dates are not guaranteed. Some vaccines we have agreement with may not prove successful,” she said. That was why the Government had agreements for a portfolio of vaccines.

While some countries had already started their vaccination campaigns, it was expected many would only finish in a similar timeframe to New Zealand, Ardern said. “It’s not the date that we start that matters. It’s the date that we finish”

There is also the matter of waiting for the vaccines to be delivered.

“A small portion” of the 750,000 courses of the Pfizer vaccine obtained by New Zealand were expected in the first quarter, with the remainder coming during the rest of the year.

The Pfizer vaccine “as first cab off the rank” was in hot demand, Ardern said. “No country currently has enough vaccine from Pfizer to cover their entire population.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that the freezers for the Pfizer vaccine were expected to arrive in New Zealand waters within 72 hours.

But they were not expected to be portside until New Year’s Day because of delays unloading ships in Auckland. It was expected to take about four weeks to install the fridges, most in Auckland with some sent to Christchurch, Hipkins said.

Some of the consumables needed for the vaccination campaign, including extra PPE and syringes, had arrived and the rest would be arriving progressively during the next few months.

University of Auckland Immunisation Advisory Centre director Dr Nikki Turner said she felt it was appropriate for New Zealand to be securing supplies of vaccine, but waiting for final results from studies into the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness.

“While economically it is very challenging for us to have border controls, we currently do not have severe illness and death from this disease, a very privileged position,” Turner said.

”By the time vaccines enter NZ we will have more safety data, and particularly extra data from the monitoring systems internationally as vaccines are rolled out elsewhere which will be very useful.”