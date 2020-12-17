Covid-19: Journal names Prime Minister among 10 people who have shaped science

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been described as a “crisis leader” by science journal Nature.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been named among 10 people who have helped shape science in 2020.

Science journal Nature described Ardern as a “crisis leader” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The selection is compiled by the journal’s editors to highlight key events in science, saying this is through the “compelling stories of those involved”.

STUFF The governemnt is hoping that the vaccine will be available to everyone in New Zealand in the second half of 2021.

Science journalist Dyani Lewis wrote Ardern drew international praise for leading New Zealand with compassion and decisive action.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus​, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) director general, has listed New Zealand as among the countries that have done well throughout the pandemic, due to lessons learned from past outbreaks and epidemics.

He has also noted New Zealand as one of the countries that followed advice from WHO around physical distancing, hand hygiene, testing, contact tracing and quarantining.

It wasn't the first time WHO has singled out New Zealand’s response to the pandemic.

The organisation also created a documentary highlighting the alert level 4 lockdown and featuring our director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

WHO’s acting head of leadership and communications, Paul Garwood, previously told Stuff that New Zealand led the way in demonstrating how a government can readily respond to an emergency and implement guidance from the WHO.

An editorial in the New York Times also joined the chorus of applause for Ardern's leadership during the crisis, calling it “master class”.

In the Nature piece, Lewis spoke to management expert Michaela Kerrissey, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts, who described Ardern as “deftly” navigating the scientific uncertainties thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic.

“She came up with these very transparent statements” about rising case numbers and why burdensome lockdowns were necessary, Kerrissey told Lewis.

“The degree of empathy and honesty with which she’s communicated has been, I think, pretty unique and powerful,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nature journal named the prime minister as one of 10 people who have shaped science in 2020.

The way New Zealand – and the prime minister – has responded to the crisis was highlighted.

This included the country’s strict measures, shutting the border and acting early.

Ardern’s chief science advisor, Juliet Gerrard, was quoted in the article.

Gerrard said Ardern was keen to understand the scientific details, such as how genomics was being used to track outbreaks, or how the virus was evolving.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern’s chief science advisor, Juliet Gerrard, was quoted in the article, praising the PM’s “depth of understanding”.

“That depth of understanding enabled her to communicate very complex and changing evidence,” Gerrard said.

Ardern was recognised by Ghebreyesus, Dr Anthony Fauci and other key men and women around the globe involved in the fight against the virus.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said Nature’s recognition was “fantastic news”.

“I think the strength of New Zealand's response has been that the politicians have listened to the scientists.”

He said New Zealand’s successful story was a result of a “wonderful fusion of good scientific thinking combined with great political leadership and decisive action”.

This is not the first time the prime minister has been recognised overseas.

In November, she won a prestigious award from Harvard University in the United States, which came with $210,000 in prize money.

Ardern asked it to go to a scholarship for a student from New Zealand to attend Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.