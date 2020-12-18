Covid-19: False negative case could've started Auckland August cluster - experts

The Government is hoping that the vaccine will be available to everyone in New Zealand in the second half of 2021.

A person who tested negative for Covid-19 despite carrying the virus could’ve started the August Auckland Covid-19 cluster, while further cases could be moving undetected through the border, public health experts say.

No Covid-19 test is perfect and a case may be missed if not tested at the right time, experts lead by Amanda Kvalsvig from the University of Otago wrote in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

An outbreak like the Auckland cluster, which infected 179 people, could happen again through a false negative – where a person returns a negative test result, even though they are infected.

There was “very little” to stop an unidentified outbreak from spreading while the country was at alert level 1, Kvalsvig said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Auckland was in level 3 lockdown in August in order to contain Covid-19.

“However it happened, it’s a concern because that was a very serious outbreak and it could happen again. It’s very likely that there have been more border failures than we know about.”

The authors called for an “urgent review” of the system, and say there is an “underestimation of risk across the pandemic response which makes future failures inevitable”.

Some positive cases may never go on to infect others, as genome sequencing shows only one in five go on to start an outbreak.

Supplied Amanda Kvalsvig, a senior research fellow at Otago University department of public health, is the lead author on a paper calling for more stringent measures to reduce likelihood of future outbreaks.

“Instead of waiting for another border failure, the system needs to be proactive,” Kvalsvig said.

“That means going back to basic epidemiological principles and walking through the logic of Covid-19 spread. That way, you can spot the opportunities for better control and take preventive action.”

Testing was just one way to curb the spread of the virus alongside contact tracing and other public health measures, public health expert Michael Baker, added.

Although people can go “right through a managed isolation and quarantine facility and never test positive and be infected”.

“The intensity of the test depends on the time it is taken, so it’s very low sensitivity in the first few days and tails off later on,” Baker said.

People are tested for the virus around day 3 and day 12 of their stay in managed isolation, and they must test negative before they can leave.

“You could get someone who didn’t get a positive result in the first test or the second test but was positive in the middle,” he said.

The experts suggested a new traffic light system for travellers from high-risk countries with pre-travel quarantine and testing, purpose-built quarantine facilities at Ōhakea, and hospital-level personal protective equipment for border staff.

Countries in the red zone of the traffic light system would include “most of the world”, Baker said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff It is possible an undetected Covid-19 case could've started the August Auckland outbreak, Michael Baker says.

Travellers may need to be tested before their flight and spend time in a managed hotel facility attached to the airport.

“We need an extra step to reduce the number of infected people getting on planes,” he said.

“If they’re positive they have to defer their travel for a couple of weeks. We are spending $5 million a day on managed isolation and quarantine and testing. Instead, perhaps we should shift spending in turning down the tap.”

Countries which have eliminated the virus, including Australia and some Pacific islands, might be in the green zone, while Taiwan and mainland China may be in the amber zone.

There have been nine instances of community transmission since August.