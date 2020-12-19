Covid-19: US doctor one of the first Kiwis to be immunised against coronavirus

Dr Richard Johnston​ is one of the first Kiwis to be vaccinated against Covid-19 while in the United States.

“I just stuck my arm out,” he said, while speaking to Stuff from Seattle where he works as an urological oncologist. “It’s really just identical to a flu vaccine, so no different whatsoever ... didn’t feel a thing.”

The 45-year-old, originally from Auckland, received the first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for free on Thursday (Friday New Zealand Time) through St.Joseph Medical Clinic.

A trauma worker at the hospital, he was prioritised over other staff and among the first to receive the vaccine in Washington state.

“I was assigned to group 1A because we cover trauma surgery so are considered critical ... Of course, we have high risk exposure [and] because of the emergency nature of trauma [we] cannot pre-screen those patients.”

Johnston’s primary clinical work is low risk because patients are screened prior to surgery, but his work to cover urological trauma resulting from car accidents or shootings places him in the high risk category.

While he was aware there hadn’t been enough time for a long study to be completed on the efficacy of the vaccine, he said the benefits were more important.

“I’ve seen a lot of people die of Covid and a lot of people get really sick ... that kind of changes your view point.

“I didn’t go in with my eyes shut, but I think that I trust that Pfizer’s done as good a job as could be done ... I just didn’t overthink it too much.”

Johnston volunteered to receive the inoculation and wasn’t aware of any colleagues turning it down.

He likened the vaccine to wearing a seat belt. “[It’s] an extra piece of PPE [personal protective equipment].”

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised emergency use of the vaccine on December 11. It does not have enough stock to cover the entire population, no country does.

New Zealand has secured 750,000 courses of the vaccine but is yet to roll out an inoculation programme. The United Kingdom has authorised emergency use for specific at-risk groups, and Canada has signed an agreement to receive 500,000 doses by the end of January.

Johnston watched vaccine developments closely throughout the year and described the speed with which vaccines became available as “remarkable”.

“[It] turns out 2020 is a good year to be alive, at least they can come up with a vaccine [quickly].”

The urologist has continued to work throughout the pandemic. Cancelled elective surgeries caused issues for his team as patients began presenting to the emergency department with medical problems that should’ve been tended to months earlier.

“Dealing with these unbelievably complex and difficult cases for people who put things off for two or three months, that’s been as bad as Covid, actually.”

Before the pandemic worsened, Johnston and his family – his wife and two children aged 12 and 2 – were planning to move back to New Zealand. They had to put those plans on hold, but are considering moving back in 2021.

“You miss the kind of level headedness of New Zealanders.”

He said it’s been stressful living with the various public health measures and restrictions in Washington . “Lonely and boring – it’s a really weird combination.”

Johnston hoped all New Zealanders would be immunised when a vaccine became available.

“I don’t see there’s any way to open up the world until everyone gets it.

“Europe and America and the rest of the world have not done a great job of controlling it like New Zealand has. [A] vaccine is the only legitimate way forward.”

The US continues to report the most infections and fatalities in the world – 17.39 million case and 312,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.