New Covid-19 variant hasn't yet been identified in New Zealand, but expert says likely to get here

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue ...

A new, more infectious, variant of the Covid-19 virus identified in the UK is highly likely to make it to New Zealand’s borders, says an expert.

The new variant is being blamed for faster-than-expected spread of Covid-19 in London, the southeast and east of England, which have been placed into tighter restrictions over the Christmas holidays.

Several other countries have halted flights from the UK in a bid to stop it spreading further.

But the Ministry of Health said on Monday the specific new strain identified in the UK had not yet been seen in this country.

Experts in the UK have said there's no evidence that the new strain is more deadly, nor that it will be harder to vaccinate against.

Why is this variant causing concern?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant may be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than other strains, “although there is considerable uncertainty”.

He said that without tougher restrictions introduced at the weekend “the evidence suggests infections would soar, hospitals would become overwhelmed and many thousands more would lose their lives”.

He moved about 18 million people in southern England into a tier 4 lockdown, meaning all non-essential shops are shut and people have to stay at home unless they have a good reason to be out, which can include some work and exercise.

Travellers queue at St Pancras station in London for the last train to Paris, following the announcement of a new Covid-19 strain that may be much more infectious than other strains.

Despite that, Public Health England has said that so far there is no evidence that the new variant is more likely than other strains to cause severe disease or death.

But because people who died from Covid-19 could be ill for some time before dying, deaths from the virus would need to be continually monitored in coming weeks.

Is it outside the UK already?

In a bid to keep the new variant out, a range of countries have banned flights carrying passengers from the UK, and trains have stopped travelling through the Channel tunnel.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said a few cases of the new variant had been reported by Denmark and the Netherlands, with media reports of it also turning up in Belgium.

One case was reported from Australia.

Will it come to New Zealand - and should we be worried?

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said he expected someone travelling from the UK would bring the new variant to New Zealand.

But it would only be a problem if it got through the border and started a community outbreak, Baker told RNZ on Monday.

The Ministry of Health said on Monday the specific new strain identified in the UK had not yet been seen in this country.

It said it was confident New Zealand’s current use of PPE, testing strategy and 14-day managed isolation for all arrivals was appropriate, while continuing to review those tools in light of emerging evidence.

Baker warned that every time an infected person went into managed isolation and quarantine after arriving from overseas, it increased the risk of mistakes that could lead to an outbreak.

He said a simple measure to increase protection for New Zealand would be to add an extra step. Travellers could need a period of managed isolation before leaving the UK, along with a negative Covid-19 test.

Epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker is calling for increased restrictions on people entering New Zealand, as Covid-19 surges overseas.

Will the vaccines still work?

Public Health England also said there was no evidence the Pfizer vaccine being rolled out in the UK would not protect against the new variant.

Work was under way to understand more about the variant, including the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against it.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said that while there was no indication the new strain would evade treatments and vaccines, the mutation was a reminder of the power of the virus to adapt and such changes could not be ruled out in the future.

Much of the pandemic had been predictable through 2020 but the world may be entering a less predictable phase as the virus evolved.

Imperial College London Professor of Immunology Daniel Altmann said vaccines available or being developed induced neutralising antibodies that targeted several parts of the virus, and most of those parts would be unchanged by the mutations: ”So the vaccines will still work,” he said.

"As far as I can see this (the spread of the new variant) greatly strengthens the case for all to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

US Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shot at the White House complex on Friday (local time).

Covid-19 mutating ‘quite slowly’

Baker said changes to the virus were not surprising, because there was evolutionary pressure on it. It is constantly changing in small ways.

“It's always got lots of variants floating around and if one is more infectious than others, it will create more viruses in the next generation and so on, so that strain becomes more dominant."

University of Auckland infectious diseases researcher Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles said data indicated the Sars-CoV-2 virus was mutating quite slowly.

The UK was doing an incredible job sequencing the virus genome, and as a result was skewing the global database of strains, Wiles wrote in The Spinoff. So while a strain might be identified in the UK, that didn’t mean it wasn’t infecting people in other countries, just that the other countries where the lineage might be weren’t doing as much sequencing.

The first genomes of the new variant sequenced in the UK were collected on September 20, Wiles said. Data from a Covid-19 testing lab showed the numbers of people infected with the new variant were pretty steady from October until late November, then started to take off.

She said that under the system for Covid-19 restrictions used in the UK, tier 3 – the most restrictive level until the weekend – allowed churches, gyms, shops, schools and universities to stay open, although cinemas were closed.

She said the new fourth tier was more of a “tweak”, with churches, schools and universities still open, and people able to meet one other person from another household if they did so outdoors.

It was likely that high levels of community transmission were causing lineages such as the new variant to emerge.

Researchers thought the new variant evolved in someone with a suppressed immune system, who was chronically infected and shed the virus for months.

“And while chronic infections seem to be very rare, the worse the pandemic gets, the more likely it is that someone somewhere will become chronically infected,” Wiles said.

“And the more opportunities there will be for new lineages of Sars-CoV-2 to emerge.”