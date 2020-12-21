Covid-19: Five new cases of coronavirus, none in the community

Five new coronavirus cases were announced on Monday (File photo).

There are five new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand and none in the community, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry said one of the cases was considered historical, a fisherman from Russia.

They were tested upon arrival on December 18 after travelling from Russia via Singapore.

The Ministry said they boarded a fishing vessel in Lyttelton, near Christchurch, on the same day.

The vessel left New Zealand shortly after the crew’s arrival and is now in international waters.

It will not be returning to New Zealand for some months.

The person had a previous infection, consistent with coronavirus, reported in Russia and their latest test result was interpreted as reflecting that previous infection.

The person was not regarded as infectious and the ministry said it was still determining whether the case should be reported against New Zealand’s tally (as it has been today) or whether it should be reported as a case in Russia.

Monday's other cases included two people who arrived in the country on December 10, after travelling from the United States.

Both tested positive due to getting symptoms around day nine of their stay in managed isolation.

They were transferred to a quarantine facility in Christchurch.

Another case arrived from South Korea on December 16 and tested positive at routine testing around day three of their stay.

They have been transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility, Jet Park.

A fourth case tested positive around day three of their stay after arriving in New Zealand on December 16.

The ministry said the country they had travelled from was not known yet.

The case was also transferred to Jet Park.

United Kingdom's new coronavirus variant

The ministry said health authorities in the United Kingdom were in communication with other authorities around the world, including New Zealand, about the emergence of a new coronavirus strain there, known as the B.1.1.7 strain.

The specific strain identified in the United Kingdom had not been seen in New Zealand cases to date, the ministry said.

It said it was confident New Zealand’s current use of PPE, testing strategy and 14-day managed isolation for all arrivals was appropriate, but it continued to review these tools in light of any new and emerging evidence.

The Ministry of Health stated it maintained New Zealand’s most important protection at the border was the 14 days in isolation and/or quarantine, together with daily symptom checks and testing at day three and day 12 (with additional testing if symptomatic).

“We are also confident our current PCR testing would detect this and any new strains.”

New South Wales outbreak

The ministry said its officials continued to liaise with health officials in New South Wales, following an increase in coronavirus cases in the Australian state.

The specific genome identified in New South Wales had not been seen in New Zealand cases to date.

Tightening of border requirements

The Ministry of Health also announced a range of amendments to border orders coming into effect on Monday.

It described them as further strengthening and fine-tuning the country’s frontline defences against the virus.

The ministry said the changes were to the air and isolation and quarantine orders and to the maritime border order.

Along with the five changes across both orders, it said some other minor changes and technical amendments were being made.

It said further details and links to the amendments were on its website.

The air and isolation and quarantine changes come into effect immediately. The maritime changes come into effect Wednesday, December 23.

“We are constantly adjusting our border settings to reflect new information, our knowledge of how the virus works and operational experience,” the ministry said.

“We need to balance maintaining health requirements with minimising economic impact and operational efficiency. We also need to be cognisant of the impact on workers and travellers.”

On Sunday, six cases were announced in managed isolation.

On Thursday, the Government announced free Covid-19 vaccines would be available to the entire population of New Zealand from the middle of 2021.

Two new agreements have been signed for two-dose vaccines: one for 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which would cover 3.8 million people; and another for 10.72 million doses of a vaccine from Novovax, enough for 5.36 million people.