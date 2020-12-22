Face mask type used by DHBs not up to scratch

The Ministry of Health has told district health boards around the country to stop using a particular type of face mask after independent testing found they did not meet specifications.

A quality assurance check of Duckbill N95/P2 particulate respirator face masks, made by safety product company QSi in 2018 and 2019, showed they protected the user, but did not meet the standard for protecting others from the person wearing the mask.

The Ministry’s Covid-19 health system response deputy chief executive Sue Gordon said they want all the masks withdrawn from use, and has placed a hold on future ordering.

But an initial shipment of about four weeks supply has already been sent to district health boards (DHBs).

“Testing confirmed the face masks protect the wearer by preventing small droplets from being inhaled, which is key for health sector use.

“In most instances masks are used by health professionals to prevent them being infected by their sick patients.”

Gordon said the testing also showed the masks provide some protection for preventing exhaled droplets passing through the mask, but not to the required standard.

The ministry will collect supplies of the affected masks in the New Year, and has also put a hold on the same QSi masks produced in 2016, 2017 and this year until they can also be tested.

Visuals The Ministry of Health says there are plenty of other face mask varieties available. (File photo)

QSi is a New Zealand-based company which sources raw material supplies for PPE from overseas, and Gordon said it has been critical to providing masks to New Zealand when there was difficulty accessing masks off-shore in the early stages of the pandemic.

“QSi are also undertaking their own investigation, and have implemented their internal quality assurance processes. We are working together in good faith, to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.”

She said the risk of Covid-19 being spread by healthcare workers wearing the affected masks is low to none.

“We do not have community transmission in New Zealand, and our healthcare workers undertake significant other measures to protect themselves and those around them.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The risk of health workers using the affected masks having passed on Covid-19 is considered low to none.

“The ministry will continue to strengthen our quality assurance processes to ensure New Zealand’s healthcare workers have access to the highest standard of PPE.”

Placing the stock on hold is not expected to have any impact on the national supply of face masks.

Testing, immunisation and supply group manager Kelvin Watson said up to 600,000 N95/P2 masks are available in the health sector, many of which are held in reserve.

Total usage of N95 face masks from the national stock is usually around 6000 masks a week.

“Overall, current national reserves of the N95/P2 masks mean we have the equivalent of 40 weeks supply when at a mid-level alert level, as we were in August.”