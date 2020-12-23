Covid-19: Seven new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation in two days

Seven coronavirus cases have been found at the border on Wednesday (File photo).

There are seven new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health said all of the cases were in managed isolation and had been detected over the last two days.

There were no cases in the community.

Wednesday’s update will be the last until after Christmas, with the next one scheduled for Sunday, December 27.

The ministry said one of the seven cases had been found to be historical, so would not be included in the total number of active cases.

They arrived in New Zealand on December 14, from the United States, and tested positive at routine testing around day three.

They were transferred to a quarantine facility in Christchurch.

Three more of Wednesday’s cases had also travelled from the United States.

A person tested positive at routine testing around day three and was transferred to a quarantine facility in Christchurch after arriving on December 15.

Two others had arrived from the United States on December 17 and tested positive at routine testing around day three of their stays in managed isolation.

They had also been transferred to a Christchurch quarantine facility.

Wednesday’s other cases included a person who arrived in New Zealand on December 13.

They had travelled from South Africa via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive after the onset of symptoms.

They were transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility, Jet Park.

Another case arrived on December 15 from the Czech Republic via the United Arab Emirates.

They tested positive following the onset of symptoms around day six of their stay in managed isolation.

This case was also transferred to Jet Park.

Wednesday’s final case arrived from the United Kingdom via Qatar on December 17.

They tested positive for coronavirus at routine testing around day three. They were also transferred to Jet Park.

The Ministry of Health said 17 previously reported cases had recovered, meaning the total number of active cases is now 49.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is 1772.

The total number of tests processed to date stands at 1,381,545.

United Kingdom’s new coronavirus variant

The Ministry said its officials continued to closely monitor the situation in the United Kingdom, about the emergence of a new coronavirus strain there, known as the B.1.1.7 strain.

The specific strain identified in the United Kingdom has not been seen in New Zealand cases to date, the Ministry said on Monday.

Taiwan coronavirus case

The Ministry of Health said its officials had been advised by its counterparts in Taiwan a New Zealand national who is based there had tested positive for the virus.

Officials advised the Ministry the person had not been in New Zealand while infectious and did not pose a public health risk to New Zealand.

Taiwan’s first community case of the virus since April is a person who had been in contact with an infected New Zealand pilot.

The New Zealand man, aged in his 60s, lives in Taiwan and had tested positive for coronavirus on December 20 after experiencing symptoms while on a cargo flight to the US.

The new case, a 30-year-old woman, was a friend of his and was confirmed to have caught Covid in Taiwan, the country’s Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Tuesday.

A total of five cases were found at New Zealand’s border on Monday.

The Ministry said upcoming scheduled reporting dates will be: