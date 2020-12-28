Covid-19: Chris Hipkins slams Covid Tracer app use this summer as 'woeful'

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins says NZ's tracer app use over summer has been woeful.

New Zealanders are out and about enjoying the summer sun, but aren't scanning in everywhere.

On Monday, Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said the use of the Government's Covid Tracer app had been “woeful” so far over the holiday period.

“Unfortunately our Covid Tracker app use over the summer has been woeful. So I would say to New Zealanders, there’s a reason we're asking you to keep doing this. It is to make sure that if we need to contact trace, we can quickly stamp out any Covid-19 that gets here,” he said.

“If we're talking about a virus potentially that could be accelerating in the speed in which it can spread, that's where contact tracing and fast contact tracing becomes absolutely essential. So please scan the QR codes.”

A QR code at the entrance to Merivale Mall. (File photo)

As of Sunday, there were 50 active cases in New Zealand and none in the community.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced there were 16 new Covid-19 cases over the Christmas period, including an air flight support crew member who arrived in New Zealand from France.

Of the new cases, 15 were recent arrivals and were in the managed isolation and quarantine facility, and one was a historical community case from May which had just been confirmed.

According to the ministry, the NZ Covid Tracer app has 2,420,400 registered users, and poster scans have reached 144,622,903. App users have also created 5,829,315 manual diary entries.

New Zealanders are being told to up their game when it comes to signing in to places while out and about this summer. (File photo)

Over the summer holiday break, the ministry was reminding people to keep each other safe and use the Covid Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on the Bluetooth functionality.

“This will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for Covid-19,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.