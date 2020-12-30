Man who died in Auckland managed isolation facility was Samoan church leader

Reverend Samata Iusitini Leiloa died at the Millennium Hotel in Auckland on Monday.

The man who died in an Auckland managed isolation facility was in New Zealand to reunite with his wife, after a year separated by border closures.

Reverend Samata Iusitini Leiloa, 63, died at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland city on Monday, after arriving from Apia in Samoa on Christmas Day.

His nephew, Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board member Tauan’u Nick Bakulich, said the death took his family by surprise.

Leiloa was in New Zealand to visit family, friends, and his home church, as well as to finally see his wife, who is an Auckland resident.

“We were in a state of disbelief after we heard the news on Monday night,” Bakulich said.

“We’ve just been trying to work through things and it gets easier as time progresses.”

Leiloa was the church minister at the Congregational Christian Church at Fa’atoia village on Upolu.

He lived in Auckland for several years before moving back to Samoa, Bakulich said.

Esther Lauaki/Stuff Leiloa’s nephew Nick Bakulich says his uncle was supportive and had a “very dry sense of humour”.

Leiloa had a career as an orderly at Auckland City Hospital and later a prison warden at Mt Eden Corrections Facility, where he was known as Justin.

“He was always very supportive of his family, especially his nieces and nephews, always supporting their endeavours in school or sports,” Bakulich said.

“He had a very dry sense of humour and was very handy in carpentry.”

Leiloa graduated from Malua Theological College. He is survived by his wife, brother, three sisters.

Whilst his death has been reported to the coroner, Leiloa is said to have died from natural causes.

Acting MIQ deputy chief executive Andrew Milne said the cause of death was unlikely to be Covid-related, as Leiloa was symptom-free and came from a country with no local transmission of the virus.

His funeral will be held next Tuesday at the Congregational Church of Samoa in Grey Lynn.