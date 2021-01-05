Coronavirus: $37m in PPE never used because of safety concerns

More than $37 million in personal protective equipment (PPE) imported to deal with the coronavirus pandemic was never used because it did not meet safety standards, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest annual report.

Another $34.5m in costs was written off at the end of the year to June 30 because the prices of PPE had fallen sharply between the initial outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a global scramble for equipment including masks, and the time the ministry had to balance its books.

While experts have said the figures reflect the cost of taking extraordinary measures to prepare for the virus, they also expressed concerns that companies continued to profit off the pandemic by manufacturing faulty products.

Sarah Dalton, executive director for the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists union, said the $37m figure was disappointing.

“Our level of public health preparedness wasn’t as good as we would've wished, because proactive national public health capacity hasn't been something we've invested in previously,” she said.

Now, health officials realise that pandemic preparedness is something that requires investment “before something goes wrong, not after”, she said.

In the future, money should be spent on equipment that was fit for purpose, including equipment which accommodated both larger and smaller people, and those with facial hair, Dalton said.

The ministry’s annual report, published during Christmas week, outlined the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on New Zealand’s health sector.

It showed that the ministry spent $92m supporting general practices when the country went into level 4 lockdown; $79m on managed isolation or quarantine facilities; and $38m on Covid-19 testing.

In total, the ministry also spent $108m on additional PPE, including protective masks, face shields, gloves and other protective clothing, for frontline health care workforce and essential services workforce.

But at the end of the year to June 30, the ministry took a $71.5m hit for “impairment of inventory”, about half of which was the result of adjusting for market fluctuations. When the virus began spreading worldwide in February, governments across the globe began trying to prepare by stockpiling PPE, leading to a sharp spike in prices.

Some $34m worth of PPE was written off, in accordance with public sector accounting guidelines, while $37m worth of PPE was never distributed.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles, an Auckland University expert in infectious diseases, said the $37m figure was not surprising. Other countries had also spent “huge” amounts of money on PPE not fit for purpose.

“The real story is how many companies purely [operate] for profit from the pandemic, which continues to this day,” she said.

A health ministry spokeswoman said as PPE producers had ramped up production, and New Zealand had managed to control the virus, the ministry was in a good position now.

“Global prices for PPE continue to fluctuate, and we continue to monitor this,” she said. “We have good forward orders of PPE into next year and this is helping to provide some buffer to global price fluctuations.”

The ministry could not confirm which items were among those discarded, but they did not include masks – those initially raised concerns, but were eventually cleared for use.

“Our processes include reviewing test certificates prior to purchase and then, when the product arrives in the country, checking the product received against the test certificates,” the spokeswoman said.

The ministry could not confirm when the discarded equipment was purchased or where it was manufactured. It also could not confirm what was wrong with the equipment, or what exactly was done with it.

“Where PPE has arrived into New Zealand that has not met our quality standards, we have discussed this with the supplier and worked through appropriate remediation,” she said.

In March, when Covid-19 was sweeping across Europe, China embarked on a frenzied bout of "mask diplomacy", exporting huge numbers of medical masks, testing kits and ventilators to countries being struck down by the virus. At the time, analysts said this was part of an aggressive effort by China to try to offset blame for the pandemic, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

It repurposed factories making everything from cars to iPhones into PPE manufacturers to try to meet global demand, while some Chinese entrepreneurs also tried to get in on the action.

But countries including Spain, Turkey and the Netherlands rejected Chinese-made equipment, saying it was below standard or defective, and recalled faulty PPE that had already been sent to frontline medical staff.