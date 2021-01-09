Life in a Christchurch ethnoburb during Covid-19

Businesses in Christchurch's Church Corner - also known as Chinatown by some - are feeling the pinch due to Covid-19 with customer numbers down.

VICKI ANDERSON talks to people living and working in Christchurch's “Chinatown” ethnoburb to document the effects of coronavirus on its small business community

A week before lockdown begins in March 2020:

Four young women stand underneath a sign advertising Chinatown Market.

Talking excitedly, they wear pale blue face masks and stand beside Christchurch's busy Riccarton Rd. Celery tops poke out the top of a calico tote bag slung over one shoulder.

An unshaven man leans out of the passenger window of a car stopped at the Church Corner lights.

“Go home, Coronavirus,” he shouts.

A man waiting for a bus looks across tentatively when he hears shouting but quickly averts his gaze. The lights change and the racists are gone, their toxic emissions lingering in the air.

It is a day after someone on the area’s community Facebook page posted a warning about “hearing a lot of coughing at Church Corner’’.

Stacy Squires/Stuff China Town Market in Christchurch offers a wide variety of international goods.

Unofficially this area, something of an ethnoburb, is known as “Chinatown”. One business owner explains this is simply because, from the street, the China Town Market sign is “larger, brighter and more prominently sited” than its official titles – Church Corner and Peerswick Mall respectively.

Sited directly across from the Bush Inn, these two smaller malls are connected by a mixture of alternately dark or brightly-decorated alleyways.

Church Corner is a vibrant place full of people and interesting wares. It is here that many meet for bowls of soup or the delicious pancakes at the Korean Ye-Chon restaurant.

The alleyways are peppered with shops selling international wares and cooking staples. There are also hair specialists, butchers, fish suppliers, a bakery and stores selling herbal remedies.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A man rides near the Chinese consulate with his bike loaded with groceries after visiting the Church Corner markets at Christmas.

It boasts several quality suppliers of fresh fruit and vegetables and a vast range of international delicacies.

Corner House is a popular Chinese restaurant but in March a sign advertises it has reduced its hours because of Covid-19.

An older man stops his bicycle. Balanced on each handlebar is a bag of groceries.

“They have trouble,” he explains, pointing to the sign on the door. “They are in self-isolation.”

On a typical weekday, luxury tour buses litter the rear car park at Church Corner and groups of eager tourists roam the many shops.

A lot can change in a week.

It is a Wednesday in March, a week before the level 4 lockdown begins as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

Fear is in the air and only the nearby after-hours medical centre car park is busy.

Stacy Squires/Stuff An Valencia of Panadero Bakery in Christchurch says more people have discovered the bakery since Covid-19 and are shopping locally.

At the nearby Panadero Bakery, An​ Valencia​ neatly stacks rows of pandesal​ in front of the counter.

People travel from around the South Island for the popular Filipino bread rolls.

“From the time the virus popped up, it has had a big effect on our business,” Valencia says.

“It is sad. Some talk to us, and they say ‘we are very scared because people telling us be extra careful coming into Church Corner because of the virus’.”

But the queue regularly stretches out the door for its unique wares, including ube cakes, made from purple yams.

“We opened in September 2017, focusing on Filipino breads and donuts,” Valencia says.

“An advantage to us being at Church Corner is more Asians are coming in here so our market is wide. We have Chinese people, Korean, Japanese and now we have the New Zealanders as well.”

It also has a pop-up shop in the city centre, inside its Sari Sari Filipino Kitchen near Little High Eatery in the CBD.

Across from the entrance to the Chinatown Market, Roy Zeng stands behind the counter of his shop, Zy Joy Asian Grocery Store.

Beside his left hand on the counter is a large bowl of fresh quail eggs.

Run with his wife, Nancy, it is an Asian grocery and sells dietary supplements and products made of deer horn, bee propolis​ and royal jelly. A face cream made with sheep placenta is popular with tourists.

He says his customers include everyone but “especially third-generation Chinese New Zealanders” and new immigrants.

“I've been here for nearly 20 years, for me [this] is a good country to live in ... most of the people are quite friendly,” he says.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Roy and Nancy Zeng run ZY Joy Asian Grocery in Christchurch.

His biggest problem is shoplifters.

“Big groups of boys, 18 or 19-year-olds they would be, they come and stand outside in a group and there are many of them and only me ... They have real racism problem.

“They make some trouble. Then they come in and take things, there is nothing I can do,” he says, shaking his head.

“They take, take, take ... last time they [took] a big bag of food. We call police but [they] take a long time coming.”

Deftly he opens his phone and offers photos of his newborn grandchild. He beams proudly as he flicks through the images.

“Coronavirus ... very quiet now, just like earthquakes,” he says, “but later people will be coming again.”

In the Countdown car park a woman efficiently loads several packs of toilet paper into the boot of her car.

Watching her while waiting for a bus is Phuoc, 75. He is wearing a dapper brown cloth cap and grey slip-on shoes. His name means blessings or luck in North Vietnamese.

“People buy all the toilet paper,” Phuoc says.

“But they don’t know why they do it. They are like mice in a maze, following each other and copying, gnawing at each other’s tails.”

He believes people saw others frantically buying toilet paper in Wuhan, China, when Covid first hit, but they don’t realise people there were “buying it to make face masks”.

A boy of 16 or so cycles past on the footpath, the sound of Stormzy's Vossi Bop​ spilling from some unseen source. He only narrowly avoids cycling into Phuoc's legs.

Phuoc gathers his things with time-worn hands and pulls his wheeled shopping bag closer as his bus arrives.

A man in an Adidas top tells me his name is Xian. It means “elegant” in Chinese, he explains.

His friend, who does not want to give his name, crouches down beside us, perfectly balanced, hands hugging his knees.

A car pulls up in the queue of cars waiting at the lights. The front seat passenger looks directly at Xian and turns and says something to the other passengers, who laugh.

Xian, who lowers the strap of a vibrant red face mask to smoke a pungent cigarette, exaggeratedly tilts his chin upwards in response.

It’s a gesture that, if not a direct challenge, is at least an “I see you”.

When not inhaling great mouthfuls of the acrid smoke, he holds the cigarette pinched between his forefinger and thumb, as if he just picked it up.

“I am relaxed,” he says, surfing a hand through the air between us.

“Everything has always been out of our control, there is no point panicking about it now.”

After the lockdown

Once a month, from the end of lockdown in June, until Christmas, I visit and observe the way Covid-19 has changed this place, a microcosm of Christchurch's small business community.

With no overseas tourists, Covid has affected many people’s livelihoods but most have continued trading, adapting their small businesses to suit the changing needs of customers.

Vicki Anderson/Stuff Xiaofeng Wang, owner of Avonhead Quality Meats in Christchurch’s Church Corner, says Covid-19 has been a tough time but his customers are ''loyal''.

The area is not as busy as it was when tourists filled the aisles, but now it is full of local residents keen to support local businesses.

However, the souvenir store directly across from Zeng's business has closed. He shakes his head: “They tried to keep going but it was too hard with no tourists.”

Nine months is a long time in a baby’s life. He wishes he could travel overseas to hold his grandchild but proudly shows photos on his cellphone. However, now this is from behind a clear screen at the counter and there is hand sanitiser where the quail eggs used to be.

His shelf of luxury face creams made from sheep products, which tourists once flocked to in droves, has made way for stock which has more appeal to his local customers.

In August, Valencia is bustling around Panadero with head baker Dandrib Valencia, pastry chef Art Antonio and Ngohiong chef, Ronan Pia.

“Covid has made life so hard on everyone,'' she says, placing a tray of purple delicacies down. '’People were staying away from this area for a while because they were scared of Covid.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Xiaofeng Wang of Avonhead Quality Meats in Christchurch says some call him ''Fred'' because it is ''easier for them''. His small business offers cuts of meat not available in western supermarkets.

In December, Xian waits outside divinegonPC.

Up until a month ago it was a known as DragonPC, but it has since gone into liquidation and changed ownership.

During lockdown, Xian quit smoking and started vaping. He buys it from a nearby shop which, pre-Covid ,was a travel-related business.

“I used WeChat Pay to pay all the vape gear off,” he says.

“Most New Zealanders have never heard of WeChat Pay because it is Chinese.”

The Chinese New Year, the year of the Ox, is on February 12: “We have more of the 2020 vibe before we can celebrate too.’’

Each month, from June to December, as the seasons change and the threat of Covid waxes and wanes, Avonhead Quality Meats at Church Corner is constantly busy.

Marks on the floor indicate safe distances for customers to stand near the pastel pink display cabinets.

Owner Xiaofeng Wang is not used to saying his name.

“Fred,” he offers initially.

He says his New Zealand customers call him Fred because it's “easier for them to say” than Xiaofeng.

Although located across the road from two supermarkets, people travel from around the city because it stocks cuts of meat ''not found in any western supermarkets”.

“My loyal customers look after me,'' he says. ''Some of them have been coming here for years... I know all about their families. We all look out for each other around here.”