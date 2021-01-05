Medical science will steadily liberate us as 2021 unfolds

People line up to for vaccinations at the NHS London Bridge Vaccination Centre in London on December 30, as the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the UK soared. Mike Yardley believes the “brilliance of medical science will steadily liberate our lives” in 2021.

OPINION: The new year has dawned with renewed hope but an equal dose of exasperation. The global yearning for post-pandemic normality towers above all as the world’s number one wish.

The rampant variants of Covid-19, stemming from South Africa and the United Kingdom, are seemingly pitted in an insidious race against global vaccine distribution. Every needle in every arm will slowly but surely extinguish this global inferno, but many months of turbulence, uncertainty and complexity frame our future.

As much as our lazy, hazy summer daze feels like the ultimate parallel universe from the Northern Hemisphere’s depths of despair, danger keeps knocking on our door.

After months of scoffing at the call for New Zealand-bound returnees to compulsorily undertake pre-departure Covid testing, finally the Government has buckled to the growing clamour.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Travellers from UK and US now need negative pre-departure Covid tests before coming to NZ

* Covid-19: Worsening global situation behind move to pre-departure testing

* Covid-19: Additional coronavirus tests for returnees from higher risk countries

* UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world

* The argument against pre-departure testing after fishermen test positive for Covid-19

* Covid-19: Pre-departure testing being considered by Ministry of Health



Professor Michael Baker deserves huge credit for relentlessly cheerleading for this added layer of defence for our border control regime. It’s the central plank in his proposed traffic light system, which takes a far more sophisticated approach to assessing and mitigating the risk profile of countries New Zealand residents and citizens are returning from.

For months, the government has pooh-poohed the need for pre-departure testing from highly infectious countries, pinning its faith in our managed isolation and quarantine system (MIQ) to detect and detain all threats.

But given the record-smashing transmission rates in the UK and the USA, it’s simply no longer plausible to resist installing this added protective barrier, to help minimise infectious cases washing up on our doorstep.

Truth be told, the rapidly-changing restrictions many airlines and airports are imposing have forced the Government’s hand.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins concedes, “Most of the main transit hubs for flights from the United Kingdom to New Zealand require passengers to have had a negative test 72 hours prior to departure, and Japan and China have currently stopped all flights from the United Kingdom.”

Under Baker’s mooted traffic light system, he also envisaged requiring returnees from highly infectious countries to self-isolate for two weeks prior to departure.

The beauty of the mandatory pre-departure test is that it will impel people to act accordingly, to enhance their prospects of returning a negative test.

Hipkins has signalled that pre-departure testing will likely be applied to further higher-risk countries over the coming weeks. India and South Africa look like sure bets.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is complaining that pre-departure testing is an “unfair financial barrier” on Kiwis desperately trying to get home. Sorry Siouxsie, but these stragglers have actually had 12 months to come home, without such requirements. It’s the price they now need to pay, for the greater good.

Besides, the $NZ200 cost of procuring a PCR test in London is chicken feed compared to their airfare.

Dr Wiles’ attempt at drumming up some sort of angst-ridden equity debate over this misses the mark. As much as New Zealand’s free and easy status remains the envy of the world, it’s only prudent to bolster our defences against higher-risk countries, while we ride out this storm in the pre-vaccine period.

But equally, let’s not overreact and abort the low-risk prospects of a Safe Travel Zone with Australia and the South Pacific.

Sholten Singer Myrtle Thompson receives her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Wayne County, West Virginia, on December 31.

I resolutely believe the brilliance of medical science will steadily liberate our lives and the world, as 2021 unfolds. With several more Western vaccines expected to be approved next month, including Novavax and Johnson & Johnson, the pace of global distribution is going to escalate dramatically.

A critical work in progress is establishing whether approved vaccines actually block asymptomatic transmission. Protecting the vaccinated individual is one thing, but preventing transmission is the holy grail.

Preliminary data from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca all bode well, but it’s only the ongoing clinical studies that will produce the conclusive data in the coming months.

That will be the biggest circuit-breaker of all, particularly for reviving global travel, with vaccinated travellers getting the green light to roam at large, long-haul and quarantine-free.

A fortnight ago, the International Air Transport Association unveiled the IATA Travel Pass, which stores encrypted data, including verified test or vaccination results, on the mobile device of the traveller.

Given IATA represents 290 airlines, surely it’s a glimpse of our new long-haul normal.