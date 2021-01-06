Pre-departure Covid-19 testing likely legally sound, but exemptions needed, expert says

The Government’s decision to require pre-departure testing for Kiwis returning from Covid-19 hotspots is likely to be on solid legal ground, provided exemptions are available for those who need them, a legal expert says.

From January 15, New Zealanders flying home from the United States and United Kingdom must produce a negative result to a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of boarding a plane.

There have also been indications that other long haul departure points were likely to be subject to the same requirement in the future.

Gareth Fuller/AP New Zealanders returning home from the UK and US will need to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of boarding their flight back home. Pictured: Passengers queue for check-in at London’s Gatwick Airport.

Victoria University associate professor of law Dr Dean Knight described protecting Kiwis’ rights to return home throughout the pandemic as a “big, fat legal question that the Government has been sweating on for some time”.

“It’s a very cherished right to return under the Bill of Rights and under international treaties and so forth, so the idea that citizens can return to Aotearoa New Zealand is very important ... that right can’t be unjustifiably burdened by border measures such as pre-departure testing.

SUPPLIED Victorua University of Wellington associate professor of law Dean Knight feels the Government is likely to be on a solid legal footing with its pre-departure testing requirement, provided those who can’t afford it or can’t access a PCR test can still return home.

“But whether something’s justified or not is [an] incredibly tricky and complex question – and a dynamic one too,” Knight said.

University of Otago law professor Andrew Geddis said the Immigration Act meant the Government couldn’t stop any New Zealander entering the country if they made it to the border.

But the Government could put the onus back on airlines by preventing them from landing in New Zealand unless they only carried passengers with negative test results.

Human rights lawyer Michael Bott​ agreed the Government move was likely legally sound, because it was not keeping New Zealanders out, instead only delaying their entry to protect the majority of citizens.

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION/Supplied Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt says the right for Kiwis to return home is protected by the NZ Bill of Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of which New Zealand is a signatory.

When plans to charge Kiwis for stays in managed isolation and quarantine were first unveiled, Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said, “fees must not have the effect of preventing less well-off New Zealanders from coming home”.

“If a fee system is introduced, it must be fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory, otherwise it will certainly be inconsistent with the Government’s human rights obligations,” Hunt said in July.

While Hunt couldn’t be reached on Tuesday, a Human Rights Commission spokesperson said any Covid-19 measures which restrict civil rights and freedoms “must be necessary and have a legitimate aim, be proportionate and be based in law”.

Stefan Rousseau/AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson put England into a fresh lockdown on Tuesday as the country reels for the Covid-19 variant which has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels.

Ensuring Kiwis in New Zealand are kept safe, while keeping the door open for returning New Zealanders who could potentially bring the virus back is a difficult balance for authorities to strike.

But as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged England into lockdown as cases of the new variant surge, Knight felt authorities here were justified in imposing the testing requirement.

However, there needed to be allowances for Kiwis who may need to return home but can’t afford the cost of a test, or were unable to get a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test in their country of origin.

Bing Guan/Bloomberg Travelers wearing protective masks receive nasal swabs from nurses at a covid-19 test site at Los Angeles International Airport in November.

“I think, in principle, that pre-departure testing is justifiable, as long as it’s designed and implemented in a way that does as much as possible to recognise the plight of individuals as well,” Knight said.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins signalled exemptions would be available, albeit for a “very limited number of people”.

A PCR test at London’s Heathrow Airport costs £99 (around NZ$190) with the results available for delivery within 48 hours. A PCR test, with a rapid results turnaround of three to five hours, at Los Angeles International Airport costs US$125 (NZ$174).

However, Kiwi entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Barnes – who is booked to fly home from the UK at the end of the month – has called for Hipkins to extend the 72-hour testing window to 96 hours because of difficulties in securing a test slot.

Duty Minister Willie Jackson said a detailed plan around the testing requirement was being developed with airlines and would be “widely communicated in time for 15 January”, but he expected more details would be provided “within the next week”.