The Covid Tracer app life-hack you must know: How to scan the QR code after just two taps

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins says NZ's tracer app use over summer has been woeful.

Want to speed up the time it takes to scan a QR code with the Covid Tracer app? Then Dr Michelle Dickinson – also known as Nanogirl – could have the solution you’re looking for.

The nanotechnologist and science educator has posted a tweet showing how to set up an iPhone so all it takes is a couple of taps on the back of the device to be ready to scan.

Scanning the code is important but opening the app manually can be a bit of a chore, Dickinson says in the tweet.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Finding the Covid Tracer app a bit ponderous. There is a better way.

She then goes through a 30-second process, setting up the phone so it takes just a few moments to open the app and scan a code.

“Just double tap, scan, and you’re ready to go,” she says.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will be hoping Dickinson’s helpful suggestion encourages Kiwis to get back into the scanning habit.

A few days ago he was lamenting that use of the app had been “woeful” during the summer holidays.

Back Tap works on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.