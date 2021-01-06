Covid-19: Kiwi essential worker in UK turning off the Covid-19 'noise', pushing through lockdown

The rapid spread of the new Covid-19 variant has forced the United Kingdom to enter into its third lockdown. Brittney Deguara speaks to Kiwi expats stuck at home, enduring the pandemic and the new wave of restrictions.

In Oakham, Rutland, Mark Whaley is surrounded by 10 pubs, some dating back to the 16th Century.

“They’re beautiful. Just 16th, 17th, 18th Century-old pubs. You sit in the garden bar, it’s just lovely,” he reminisced.

All of them are closed, and have been for months.

August was the last time Wellingtonians Whaley and his wife, Colleen Johnson​, went out for a drink.

Along with the rest of England, Whaley, 53, has entered into a third Covid lockdown. It is expected to continue through to mid-February, at least.

A social person by nature Whaley found the Covid-19 restrictions in the UK challenging.

“It’s really a stifling of being social. Your social life has been completely expunged. You don’t have it.”

Supplied Colleen and Mark Whaley have been in the UK with their daughters since 2017. Both essential workers, they'll be working through the country's third Covid-19 lockdown.

Christmas Day was spent with his wife and teenage daughters opening presents, drinking Champagne and watching Netflix.

A stark contrast to previous Christmas celebrations where they would spend the morning with family and the afternoon with friends celebrating Whaley’s birthday, which falls on the 25th.

“That’s the one thing we really miss,” Whaley said.

But that’s the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic. Life pre-Covid has become somewhat of a distant memory for many, especially in places like the UK where restrictions have fluctuated throughout the year.

The new variant has caused an explosion of cases in recent months. It is believed to be more transmissible than existing variants, but there’s no evidence to prove it more deadly.

The UK’s case count rose by 60,000 on Tuesday (Wednesday in New Zealand), the biggest one day spike to date. In East Midlands where Whaley lives, one in 50 people have the virus.

Turning off Covid noise

Speaking to Stuff, Whaley admitted they have stopped watching the news.

“You turn the news on any channel and it was about Covid, and 24 hours a day and it was about Covid ... The thing was you get the main messages and then they just extrapolate it.

“It just becomes like noise, background noise.”

Born in the UK, Whaley moved to New Zealand with his family at the age of four. He hadn’t been back to England until his wife and two daughters, aged 14 and 15, relocated in 2017​.

Their primary reason for moving across the world was to take advantage of the opportunity to travel. A 40-minute drive to the airport and a four-hour flight could land them in around 70 European destinations. Like many, their plans to see the world last year fell by the wayside.

The positive announcement of vaccines being approved and rolled out was quickly overshadowed by the detection of the new virus variant. “It was kind of like bitter-sweet ... We’re not out of the woods,” he said.

The new wave of restrictions came as no surprise to Whaley, but he and his wife’s status as essential workers means not much changes in their day-to-day lives.

Both work for independent living retirement complexes housing residents over the age of 50 – a demographic vulnerable to the virus.

Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and constantly sanitising hands have been successful measures to keep the community virus-free for the most part. But two infections mysteriously appeared in the complex Whaley works at last year, resulting in the death of a 58-year-old with underlying health conditions.

Steve Parsons/AP A mass vaccination programme began for elderly and health care workers in December.

“It was distressing not just for me and the company but obviously for the other residents," Whaley said.

“It really brought home the fact that this invisible enemy is everywhere and no-one is safe.”

Schools are closed during lockdown, but children of essential workers are able to attend. Whaley said remote learning has proved difficult for his daughters, and the eldest, who is undertaking her QCSE (the UK’s NCEA equivalent) expressed her desire to return to the classroom.

This presents a risk not just to her health and safety, but that of those Whaley and Johnson care for.

“We’re potentially talking about affecting hundreds of people here.”

Despite the whole family practising Covid-safe measures when leaving the house, the risk of contracting the virus and transmitting it remains high. He likened avoiding infection from the new variant to playing Russian roulette.

“It plays on your mind all the time. It's quite stressful. To be totally honest, we are more worried now than we were in March."

He said the rapid spread of the virus in recent months “put the frighteners up” those who had become complacent.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place

While the family buckles down for yet another lockdown, friends and family in New Zealand are living relatively normal lives. Whaley heard about the rugby games friends went to, the concerts they attended, and while he misses the life they had, moving home at the moment would be difficult.

Originally they planned to stay in the UK for just a year, but once they were settled, and the girls began school, they decided to stay longer.

“It just seemed irresponsible to rip [the girls] back out of school again and take them back home.”

They have considered returning to New Zealand on numerous occasions over the last year, but their daughters didn’t want to leave their schools.

“My wife and I [are stuck] between a rock and a hard place.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday.

New Zealand's response to the virus under the leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been praised continuously in the UK, but Whaley doesn’t think comparing the two countries is helpful.

“The UK has 43 International airports, 10 international ports and a rail crossing with mainland Europe.The UK is, in essence, a huge bus stop with people coming and going from Europe transiting through the country in their millions.

“By the time it was apparent that there was an issue with the virus here, the horse had well and truly bolted.”

Overall, however, he believes the Government acted as well as could be expected considering the circumstances.

”From New Zealand it must look like they’ve mismanaged it ... but you know, it’s tough, it really is.”