Covid-19: How the vaccine rollout will work

EXPLAINER: Numerous Covid-19 vaccines are already being distributed around the world, but New Zealand is working to its own timeline.

The Government has signed several agreements with pharmaceutical suppliers to secure vaccines for millions of people. All are yet to be approved by Medsafe.

An immunisation programme is still being developed by the Ministry of Health. It will ensure vaccines are made available to people at the right time.

Here’s what we know so far about how a vaccine roll out will work in New Zealand.

How many vaccines do we have?

The Government has signed advance purchase agreements with several pharmaceutical suppliers.

Pfizer and BioNTech will supply 1.5 million vaccines to New Zealand. This amount of the two-dose vaccine is enough to inoculate 750,000 people.

There will be 5m doses of the Janssen Pharmaceutica vaccine available, if approved. This vaccine will likely be administered via a single dose.

An agreement with Novavax was signed in December to purchase 10.72m doses of its vaccine. Another two-dose vaccine, this is enough for 5.36m people. This vaccine isn’t likely to land in New Zealand until later this year.

Lastly, the AstraZeneca vaccine is also in the line-up of potential remedies for New Zealand. Also a two-dose vaccine, the Government has purchased 7.6m doses for 3.8m people.

The Government has allocated $66m to establishing the necessary infrastructure and purchasing the correct equipment to support the vaccine roll out.

Jean-Francois Badias/AP New Zealand has signed agreements to secure four different vaccines.

Will they all be approved?

There’s no guarantee that all the vaccines secured via advanced purchase agreements will be approved by Medsafe. There’s also no timeline for when exactly approvals will be granted.

The regulatory body is working with other government agencies to streamline the approval process, but timing is dependent on the data provided by the pharmaceutical companies, and if it meets internationally agreed safety and efficacy criteria.

A number of the vaccines New Zealand has secured have already been approved and are in use in various markets Medsafe monitors – the UK, US, and Canada for example. This may speed up the approval process in New Zealand.

Dr Nikki Turner, director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre at the University of Auckland, said emergency use approval of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in numerous markets was promising. The other two vaccines New Zealand has secured have produced positive clinical data.

The possibility remains, however, that the vaccines the government has purchased may not be approved and distributed.

“Safety will always be our priority. We're all set to move swiftly, but we will not be rushing or compromising safety in any way,” the Ministry of Health website says.

“We are moving as fast as we can, but we also want to ensure the vaccine is safe for New Zealanders,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern previously said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they want to ensure the vaccines are safe before rolling them out nationwide.

Why are we so far behind other countries?

Unlike the UK and US where community transmission is raging, New Zealand is in an ideal situation. With no detected community transmission, there’s no urgent need to rush the vaccination process.

The UK has decided to alter its delivery of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine by administering all available doses to high priority groups, rather than reserving half the stock for the second dose.

Turner saw this as a very good decision, considering the situation in the UK. “They’ve got an enormous amount of disease and a single dose has shown to be effective. [It’s a] sensible decision to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

New Zealand isn’t in that position, but if it was, using all the doses to vaccinate the masses might be something to consider, she said.

The delayed roll out of the vaccines gives New Zealand an advantage, according to public health expert Professor Michael Baker.

“If there needs to be any tweaking of the Pfizer vaccine [for example] ... we can get the benefits of that because of the timing.

“We will know if there are any adverse effects that were rare and not previously detected. Our regulatory authorities will have a lot more data, and they can do a very careful assessment of all the vaccine candidates.”

Supplied Professor Michael Baker from the University of Otago said the delayed approval for any vaccine means regulatory bodies can learn more from other markets.

Will they all be used in New Zealand?

No, the vaccines secured by the Government, if approved, will be used in New Zealand and across the Pacific. If all vaccines purchased are approved by Medsafe, there will be enough for 14.91m people.

In addition to the 5m people in New Zealand, vaccines will be given to people in the Cook Islands, Niue, Tokelau, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu.

This will be the largest immunisation roll out in New Zealand history. By comparison, a total of 1.78m influenza vaccines were distributed in 2020.

Who will be vaccinated first?

Border workers and essential staff who are at the greatest risk of contracting the virus will be prioritised.

The Ministry of Health expects vaccines to be delivered to these frontline workers in the second quarter of the year.

Vaccinations for the public will begin in the second half of the year. Again, this is dependent on Medsafe approving the vaccines that the Government has signed advanced purchase agreements for.

Soeren Stache/AP Vulnerable populations will be prioritised when vaccines are rolled out.

A ministry spokesperson said the approach to vaccinations will consider various potential scenarios – if Covid-19 remains at the border, is in the community, or has been eliminated. Specific vaccine characteristics such as specific storage facilities, for example, will also be considered.

“We will be working closely with DHBs and the Primary Health Care network, and others, on what the roll out of potential vaccines might look like and what this means for each part of the health system – the role they play and the support required," the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Health has created a Covid-19 Sequencing Framework which lays out vaccination priorities depending on the different scenarios – if there is low or no community transmission, if there are clusters and controlled outbreaks, and if there is widespread community transmission.

Each scenario prioritises slightly different groups, but health and border workers and those most vulnerable remain at the top of the lists. You can see the full scenario breakdown here.

Turner thinks it likely that the vaccination programme will continue into 2022.

Will it be mandatory?

No, vaccines will not be made mandatory in New Zealand.

How much will it cost?

The Covid-19 vaccine, whichever is approved, will be free of charge for everyone, the Government has confirmed.

Who will administer the vaccine?

The Ministry of Health is planning for an additional 2000 to 3000 full time vaccinators to administer the vaccines across the country.

These people will be trained and available wherever there is demand throughout the country.

The Ministry is expecting this workforce to increase as the year progresses to align with vaccine delivery schedules.

Where will vaccines be given?

Where vaccines will be available is still in the works, and will require planning at a local District Health Board level, according to Turner.

When vaccinations move into the wider community, offering a mixed model is ideal. This could mean jabs are administered at Community Based Assessment Clinics (CBACs), GPs and pharmacies.

“You would have to have clinics that people can access easily.

“Essentially, just broadening the places that you could offer the vaccine ... would be the simplest way to do it,” Turner said.

How many places offer the vaccine will depend on how much vaccine is available.

Will my vaccination be recorded?

The Ministry of Health is creating a replacement for the National Immunisation Register. The National Immunisation Solution (NIS) will allow health workers to record all vaccinations.

People will then be able to access their own immunisation records online.

The first release of the system will coincide with the Covid-19 vaccine roll out.