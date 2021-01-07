Kiwi in London battling long Covid 'wouldn't recommend it', says the mood in the UK is just like the season – 'dark, cold and grey'

The UK Government's chief scientific adviser, Chris Whitty, says that in many areas one in every 50 people is infected with Covid-19, compared with one in 900 in August.

A New Zealander living in the United Kingdom and battling long Covid says the mood in the country is like the season as it enters another lockdown.

“It’s winter – it’s dark, cold and grey. That is the mood,” Jez Brown said.

“I see ambulances in my neighbourhood most days. There are a growing number of people starting to sleep in cars around the corner from where I live.

“I was in a shop when a person was caught shoplifting coffee the other day. It was heartbreaking.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Kiwi essential worker in UK turning off the Covid-19 'noise', pushing through lockdown

* Covid-19: One in 50 people in England had coronavirus between Christmas and New Years

* Covid-19: Third UK lockdown 'pretty depressing' for Kiwi expats but not a surprise



People were taking things a day at a time and it was hard to find someone who hadn’t lost a relative, friend or co-worker, Brown said.

Jez Brown/Supplied Jez Brown says the mood in the UK is like the season: "It's winter – it's dark, cold and grey."

“I think I'm in a pretty fortunate position. I still have employment; I haven't needed to worry about money,” Brown said.

“Some people have lost everything. There's certainly an increase in homelessness and poverty. There really has been an exodus from London.”

Despite feeling fortunate, Brown still hasn’t fully recovered from the bout of Covid-19 he had in April.

“I was very unwell and had to go to hospital. However, there weren't enough beds, so after spending the day there, I was sent home again.

“I was very sick for about two weeks, then wiped out for another two months. I still have symptoms now which they call long Covid – fatigue, brain fog, bad lungs, hand rashes. I don't recommend it.”

Leon Neal/Getty Images A medical team wearing full protective PPE help a patient in an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital.

When he was living in New Zealand, Brown’s employers included MediaWorks, Māori Television and NZME, and in the UK he works in television as a freelance director and video editor.

In his pre-Covid life in the UK he performed comedy and ran comedy nights, and regularly went to watch bands, Brown said.

“I played village cricket, would occasionally go to Europe, most particularly Scandinavia. Work would take me to the USA a couple of times a year.

“I really enjoyed going to all the little weird and wonderful underground events London has, [and] would go to the underground masked Mexican wrestling once a month.”

Brown was critical of the UK Government, saying it continued to handle the pandemic poorly, while Brexit made the country feel ever more isolated from the world, in both approach and ideology.

ITN Long Covid patient Amy Durant, of the UK, says she is still suffering with coronavirus symptoms despite being diagnosed with the virus back in March. She describes how she has permanent chest pain.

His strong opinions about the handling of the pandemic had resulted in “multiple verbal disagreements with the locals”.

His thinking had been that Britain was an island and could take the same approach to New Zealand in dealing with the virus, but he now believed the New Zealand approach would not work in the UK.

That was because of cultural differences and because the government had burnt its political capital. It had never been forthright and always reacted too late.

“I think the approach in New Zealand was that every life matters and that isn't the thinking that underpins the decision-making here,” Brown said.

He wasn’t personally worried about the new variant. “You can only do what you can do in regards to keeping yourself safe,” he said.

Stefan Rousseau/AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as nurse Jennifer Dumasi is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, at a hospital in north London earlier this week.

He was concerned about the National Health Service being overrun. “I already can't get an appointment with my GP. I have friends who are nurses. They are completely burnt out already – you can see the strain and how systems are beginning to burst at the seams.”

He had thought about returning to New Zealand many times, and many of his Kiwi, Australian and Irish friends had left.

But three main factors kept him in the UK. They were: the long waiting list for places in managed isolation and little or no protection regarding flight cancellations; the lack of a job in New Zealand and the much lower pay when he did get one; and the cost of housing and living in New Zealand.

“Britain may be bleak, but rent, food [and] power are all cheaper here. If I thought I could buy a house in New Zealand, I would come back, but it's a joke,” Brown said.

“It's easier for me to buy in London than New Zealand. That is ridiculous,” he said.

“I'm 40. I want to have my own home – if I can't do that in New Zealand, I may have to make decisions I never wanted to make.”