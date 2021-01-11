Covid-19: Where New Zealand's imported cases have originated from

EXPLAINER: The United States and the United Kingdom have become two of New Zealand’s biggest sources of Covid-19 cases at the border.

From January 15, new measures are rolling out in a bid to reduce the risk of travellers arriving onshore with the virus. Negative pre-departure tests will be required up to 72 hours prior to departure.

“The pre-departure test is an additional requirement to the day zero/day one testing and stay in their room in MIQ requirement for arrivals from higher risk countries that came into force last [week],” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Since the pandemic began, the country’s border restrictions have been one of the most important measures to protect New Zealanders from the virus that has killed over 1.8 million people globally.

Cases continue to trickle in through the border daily, but there has been no community transmission for around two months.

Around 85 countries have been identified as countries of origin for imported cases. Among those in the list are Afghanistan, Antarctica, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, Haiti, Iraq, Mexico, Pakistan, Romania, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

Around 31 imported cases have no country information available.

The Ministry of Health identifies countries of origin as the first country a case departed from on their journey to New Zealand. A ministry spokesperson explained there are limitations with this information, as it’s not known how long a case was in the listed country, if they were on holiday or if they were residing there.

Nam Y. Huh/AP New Zealand’s imported cases have originated in over 80 different countries.

In December, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, the varied origins of cases is a clear reminder that mandatory isolation and testing will continue to be of critical importance as the virus continues to rage around the globe, and more New Zealanders return home.

Between December 1 and January 5, 9552 New Zealand passport holders returned home. In the same period, 5047 other passport holders arrived.

Based on data provided by the Ministry of Health, here’s a breakdown of where most of the imported cases – from February last year through to Monday – have originated.

United Kingdom

The UK is one of the biggest Covid-19 exporters for New Zealand.

To date, 276 cases from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have been caught at the border.

The pre-departure testing regime rolling out will ideally reduce this number.

Cases coming out of the UK of late are concerning due to the identification of the new, more transmissible variant. As of Thursday, eight cases with the B.1.1.7 variant had been detected in managed isolation.

United States

The US has become the second most common place of origin for infections in managed isolation.

Data shows 182 cases in managed isolation and quarantine travelled from the United States.

The US continues to record the most Covid-19 infections and fatalities in the world. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been over 21.4 million infections and over 364,000 deaths.

India

A total of 100 cases have come from India, where cases, much like the US, continue to grow.

Data shows there have been 10.3m infections reported, and over 150,000 deaths.

Australia

Most of Australia has reopened its borders to Kiwis, but changes are yet to be made to allow Australians to travel quarantine-free to New Zealand.

To date, 42 cases have travelled from Australia into New Zealand.

The virus continues to linger in parts of the country. Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, went back into lockdown on Friday after a hotel quarantine cleaner was infected with the UK variant.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images Most Australian states and territories have been open to New Zealand travellers for months, but New Zealand is yet to reciprocate the offer.

Russia

Russia is the fifth most common origin for infections detected in managed isolation. A total of 45 cases have been linked to Russia since the pandemic began.

Canada, France, Philippines

The Ministry of Health data has linked 25, 24, and 22 infections, respectively, to each destination.