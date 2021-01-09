Woman who struggled to get home due to lack of MIQ space farewells dying mum

Davina Stonex (second from left) came back to New Zealand to see her mum Vivian Stonex, (second from right), who had terminal cancer.

A woman who struggled to get back to New Zealand from Los Angeles to see her terminally ill mum was able to farewell her mum in person over Christmas.

Davina Stonex, had been living in the United States for five years. In October, she was told her mum, Vivian Stonex, had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of gallbladder cancer.

She was told she may only have a number of weeks to live.

Stonex made an application for an exemption from managed isolation, which was originally declined, and was told she wouldn’t be able to book a voucher to get into the country until the end of January.

“I just want to go home, I’m so scared for her. Sometimes I’m fine and then I just break down crying,” Stonex told Stuff at the time.

However, last month the government announced a change for people making emergency applications for a spot in managed isolation, and widened it into a new tier system.

When Stonex was told about the change, she applied for an emergency spot, and a few days later was on a plane home.

The changes meant New Zealand citizens with serious health concerns would still get priority under ‘category one’, the new system introduces ‘category two’, which allows people to apply for emergency allocation under a raft of new criteria.

Citizens or residents visiting a close relative who is dying were included in the new category.

Stonex was taken to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch and on Christmas Eve, after two weeks, was allowed to fly to Auckland to be with her mum who lived in Panmure.

Vivian Stonex died two days later.

“She waited for me to get there, and she told me she loved me, and she was going home now, I’m grateful I got to spend some of her final moments with her.”

The two weeks in managed isolation had been “hard”, Stonex said and on her flight she spoke with a couple of other people who were also returning to New Zealand to see a dying loved one.

“Being in isolation was hard because I felt like I was so close and yet so far from being with my family. The staff were amazing and so nice, but being alone in a room for two weeks – I suffered a few panic attacks while I was there.”

A funeral was held for her mother on December 30, but Stonex said she still had a lot to organise in New Zealand before returning to Los Angeles.

“There’s still a lot to sort out and my dad still needs to be supported at the moment. I’m just trying to take each day as it comes.”

Stonex said she wanted people to remember Vivian Stonex for the amazing person she was.

DAVINA STONEX/Supplied Stonex as a child, pictured with her brother and parents.

“She was very loved by her friends and co-workers at Countdown in Highland Park. She worked tirelessly through the lockdown as an essential worker, and she’ll be missed by so many people.”

Megan Main, deputy chief executive of managed Isolation and quarantine (MIQ), said the emergency allocation process is a last resort and the threshold is still extremely high.

“To be eligible for an emergency allocation, the travel must be time-critical, the applicant must be legally entitled to enter New Zealand, and they must be willing to travel within seven days of making their application.”

Main said she is confident about 150 rooms can be made available per fortnight for those who need to travel urgently.