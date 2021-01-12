Covid-19: Everything you need to know about the South African and UK variants that have arrived at the border

EXPLAINER: The newly discovered Covid-19 strains from the United Kingdom and South Africa have arrived in New Zealand.

Since December 13, whole genome sequencing, performed by the team at ESR, has identified 19 cases in managed isolation with the UK variant known as B.1.1.7, and one case with the B.1.351 South African variant.

Most of these imported cases arrived from the UK via the United Arab Emirates, Qatar or Singapore. New measures are rolling out from January 15 requiring travellers from the UK and US to present a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure.

The new variants are believed to be more transmissible than the variant that infect New Zealanders last year. Here’s what we know about them so far.

Andrew Milligan/AP The UK variant has infected a significant portion of people in the UK. A handful of cases infected with this variant have been detected in New Zealand’s managed isolation.

What is a variant?

When a virus replicates, it has the potential to mutate. A virus that has one or several new mutations is called a “variant" of the original virus, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In comparison to other infectious diseases, SARS-CoV-2 evolves quite slowly.

Hundreds of variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified around the world since the pandemic began.

“It’s normal for viruses to change,” information on the WHO website explained.

Mutations can change the characteristics of a virus by altering its transmission or severity of the disease it causes.

More infectious, not more deadly

Both the UK and South African variants are reportedly 50 per cent to 70 per cent more transmissible than earlier variants that spread across the globe.

There is, however, no evidence to show that either variant is more deadly or causes more severe infections. Studies are underway to understand each variant’s full impact on transmission, the clinical severity of infection, and the antibody response.

Epidemiologist Dr Arindam Basu​ from the University of Canterbury said we should be concerned that the new variants have been detected at the border, as they spread faster than older variants.

“This means if, earlier, one person would be infecting two others, the new variants are capable of spreading wider.”

National Institutes of Health/AP A microscopic image of the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles.

The reproduction value (R0) of the South African variant is believed to increase from two to three. The R0 of the UK has increased by 0.4 to 1.5.

“Even if these variants may have similar death rates, due to the fact that the new variants can infect more people would mean that more people are likely to suffer from poor health outcomes associated with Covid-19 infections. This is because of N501Y mutation in both the strains.”

The variants share the N501Y mutation.

The N501Y mutation in the spike protein, which is believed to be the source of the increased infectiousness, is shared by the variants, but they have different genetic make-ups. The spike protein, or as it’s known, the viral surface protein, is used as a base for vaccines to generate an immune response.

“The spike protein is a key protein on the surface of the virus. Immune responses to the spike protein are important as they form the basis of our antibody response to the virus. A good antibody response to the spike protein is the goal of most Covid-19 vaccines,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson explained.

Further work is underway in New Zealand and around the world to identify and better understand both variants.

South African variant could re-infect recovered cases

The South African variant of the virus, known as 501Y.V2, was first reported on December 18, after it had spread through three provinces in South Africa. It was originally identified in Nelson Mandela Bay in samples dating back to the start of October.

It has largely replaced existing variants that spread around South Africa earlier in the pandemic.

Basu said this new strain appears to remove antibody responses. This could result in recovered cases becoming re-infected.

“The South African strain, 501.V2, will be a cause for concern,” he said.

Themba Hadebe/AP The South African variant has been detected across that country and the world.

Basu explained this variant appears to infect both younger and older people.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring advice from the WHO about this variant, but at present, there isn’t enough epidemiological data available. This makes it harder to study.

“The preliminary concern of this variant is that it may display greater immune evasion and transmissibility,” the spokesperson said.

As of January 5, the variant had been detected in six other countries around the world. New Zealand has one case in managed quarantine with it.

UK variant replacing existing variants

The UK variant, which accounts for almost a quarter of the UK’s active Covid-19 cases, has a total of 17 mutations.

Much like the South African variant, this variant is quickly replacing the existing strains in the community. It is around one and a half times more transmissible than previous variants.

It was first detected in the UK in September, and was reported to the WHO in December. It’s not yet clear where this variant originated, but it first appeared in southeast England.

Matt Dunham/AP Infections with the UK variant make up around a quarter of active cases in the UK.

Community spread would ‘ramp up’

If either of these strains breached the border and spread within the community, infections would “ramp up fast”, Basu said.

“They would be equally as bad [if they spread], to say the least.”

However, with vaccination programmes, strict border control and isolation requirements, and standard protective measures, they can be contained.

If the variants spread into the community, the country may plunge into alert level 4 lockdown once again, modelling expert Professor Shaun Hendy told RNZ.

"If we do have a community outbreak that involves the South African or the UK variants of Covid then we're likely looking at needing to use level 4 to contain and then to eliminate that outbreak," he said.

Hendy didn't believe level 3 restrictions that were implemented in August to stop the Auckland cluster spreading would suffice.

“If you take into account the extra infectiousness of these new variants, level 3 is probably not strong enough,” he told RNZ.

Will the vaccine still work?

Basu explained the mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines that have been developed – like the vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna – will still work against the new variants.

“[It’s] not likely the mRNA vaccines against the spike proteins [will be affected] as these target a specific mechanism and render the virus harmless. But whether inactivated virus-based vaccines will be effective against these new strains is not known.”

Investigations into the potential impact on vaccines are still ongoing, the WHO said.

New preliminary research suggests Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, which New Zealand has signed an advance purchase agreement for, will be effective against the two different variants. Using blood samples from 20 vaccinated people, researchers found antibodies in these samples fended off the virus in lab studies.

Paul Sancya/AP MRNA vaccines aren’t likely to be impacted by the new variants circulating.

How are cases being cared for?

The protocols around caring for arrivals infected with the new variant in managed isolation and quarantine do not differ from the existing measures in place.

Positive cases receive daily health checks and personal protective equipment is always used.

“Infection prevention control protocols are in place for all staff, and we can assure the public that there is no increased risk to the community,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry spokesperson explained all cases found in isolation need to meet the recovered case definition before being allowed to leave the facility. They must be symptom-free for at least 72 hours and there needs to have been a minimum of 10 days since symptom onset or a positive test.

“We understand how essential our managed isolation and quarantine facilities are to the border process therefore vigilance at all times in these facilities is crucial to the success of border defence.

”Our priority remains ensuring New Zealand stays free of Covid-19 - our managed isolation and quarantine facilities are at the frontline of this control measure.”

Getty Images Travellers from the UK and US will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure.

The introduction of pre-departure testing requirements for travellers from the UK and US – taking effect from 11.59pm January 15 – aim to reduce the number of cases arriving in New Zealand. Day zero and day one tests for arrivals from higher-risk countries allow cases to be detected sooner and moved to quarantine.

The Ministry of Health is also looking at introducing similar measures for travellers on more long-haul flight routes.

As cases continue to rise around the world, the Ministry of Health is expecting more infections to be detected at the border.

“New Zealand is in a fortunate position and it’s important that we’re able to continue to whole genome sequence all cases as this too is a crucial part of New Zealand’s surveillance and elimination strategy.